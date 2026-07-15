Data Platform Engineer, Solna
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about the infrastructure of scalable, secure, and future-proof data platforms that power analytics, AI, and business-critical insights? Do you thrive in environments where automation, cloud technologies, and platform reliability are at the core of everything you do? We're looking for a Data Platform Engineer who wants to play a pivotal role in shaping and operating a modern Azure and Databricks-based data platform that enables data-driven decision-making, advanced analytics, and AI innovation at scale. About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports analytics, reporting, AI, and data product development. You will help establish platform standards, develop automation capabilities, and ensure the platform remains secure, scalable, and resilient. Working closely with Data Architects, Data Engineers, Enterprise Architects, and Security teams, you will drive the evolution of a modern cloud-based platform that enables seamless data ingestion, processing, and consumption across the organization.
As a key member of the team, you will manage and optimize Azure Databricks, Azure Data Lake, networking, and supporting platform services. You will implement Infrastructure as Code using Terraform, build and maintain CI/CD pipelines, and create observability frameworks that provide transparency into platform health, performance, and cost efficiency. You will also play an important role in troubleshooting complex issues, improving operational excellence, supporting disaster recovery planning, and enabling AI and machine learning capabilities through robust platform engineering practices.
Beyond the technical responsibilities, you will act as a trusted subject matter expert, helping engineering teams adopt cloud platform best practices while continuously driving improvements in reliability, security, governance, and operational efficiency.
We're looking for someone who combines a strong engineering foundation with hands-on experience building and operating the infrastructure of enterprise-scale cloud platforms.
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in Platform Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Infrastructure Engineering, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), or similar roles.
Proven experience designing, implementing, and operating secure, scalable, and resilient cloud infrastructure in Azure.
Experience supporting modern data platforms, analytics, AI, and machine learning workloads.
Key technical skills
We're looking for someone with strong expertise across several of the following areas:
Azure cloud and data platforms, including Azure Databricks Administration, Azure Data Lake, data integration services, and analytics workloads.
Infrastructure as Code and platform automation, including Terraform, Git, CI/CD, automated provisioning, and configuration management.
Containerized and cloud-native environments, including Kubernetes and Docker.
Cloud networking and identity management, including Azure Networking, Entra ID/IAM, DNS, connectivity, private networking, routing, and firewalls.
Security, compliance, and governance, including implementation of security controls and governance frameworks within regulated environments.
Observability and platform operations, including monitoring, troubleshooting, high availability, platform reliability, and cost optimization (FinOps).
Scripting and automation, using Python, PowerShell, or Bash.
Nice to have
Experience with any of the following would be considered an advantage:
Microsoft Purview and Apache Airflow.
MLOps and Azure AI Services.
Multi-cloud environments.
Azure Solutions Architect, Azure Administrator, or Databricks Platform Administrator certifications.
Experience from the logistics industry.
Language requirements
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Swedish, Danish, Finnish, or Norwegian is considered an advantage
Who you are
You are a curious and proactive engineer who enjoys solving complex challenges and building reliable platforms that create value at scale. With a strong analytical mindset and a passion for troubleshooting, you thrive in environments where continuous improvement, automation, and operational excellence are key. You take a structured approach to problem-solving, have a natural sense of ownership, and are committed to delivering high-quality solutions. At the same time, you're a collaborative team player who builds strong relationships across Engineering, Architecture, Security, and Business teams, enabling effective stakeholder engagement and driving results through cross-functional collaboration.
Apply Welcome to submit your application! The selection is ongoing, but please note that due to the summer holiday period, the recruitment process may take longer than usual and response times may therefore be delayed. We appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, please email recruiting manager Linda Njeru at linda.njeru@postnord.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Read more about our union representatives
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559)
171 73 SOLNA Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
10003639