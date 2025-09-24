Data & Ai Strategy Lead
2025-09-24
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Data & AI Strategy lead
Do you see the big picture in data and have a passion for turning AI potential into real business value? Are you driven by strategic thinking and thrive in shaping the future of aviation through innovation? If so, our Data & AI Strategy Lead role could be your next great adventure!
As a Data & AI Strategy Lead you will serve as a key figure in guiding the direction of AI at SAS, both from a business and capability perspective.
Challenges you will work on:
In this exciting role, you'll support the development and refinement of SAS's Data & AI strategy, helping to translate complex insights into actionable roadmaps and investment cases in close collaboration with the Head of Data & AI and other departmental leaders. You'll contribute to the execution of AI initiatives, ensuring they align with strategic priorities and deliver measurable value across the organization. By staying informed on industry trends, you'll assist in evaluating their impact on SAS's technology landscape and provide input to guide leadership decisions. You'll also help coordinate alignment among senior stakeholders and contribute to progress reporting for the Executive Leadership Team.
The Team:
You will be part of the AI & Data leadership team and work closely with your peers and their respective team that are composed of talented professionals from various backgrounds, Our team's values collaboration, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. We support each other and thrive on creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone can succeed.
You will report directly to Jonas Blomqvist, Acting Head of Data & AI, until this position has been permanently filled.
To be successful, we believe you have:
* A University degree, Master of Science or equivalent
* 2-5 years of experience in management consulting or business development
* 2-5 years of hands-on experience with AI and data technologies
* Deep understanding of AI concepts, trends, and use cases-especially within complex industries like aviation.
* Comfortable interacting with senior leadership and aligning across executive stakeholders.
* Experience in leading or supporting digital transformation initiatives, with a strong understanding of emerging technologies.
* Solid technical knowledge of how AI influences enterprise architecture and system design.
* Ability to translate technical insights into actionable business recommendations and investment cases.
* Proven ability to initiate, manage, and report on cross-functional projects with measurable outcomes.
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Solna station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 15/10/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: As soon as possible
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm), and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
Is this you? If so, come fly with us!
