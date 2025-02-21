Data Modeller to bank!
2025-02-21
About the position
Perido is looking for a skilled and proactive Data Modeller on behalf of our client, a major bank with a vision to realize dreams and help its customers achieve their goals. The bank serves over 10 million customers and has offices across Northern Europe. This position is based in central Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for data-related projects.
Work closely with business analysts, data architects, and software developers to understand data needs.
Define database structures to support business operations and analytics.
Create and maintain conceptual, logical, and physical data models for databases and data warehouses.
Develop and maintain data dictionaries and metadata.
Ensure data models align with organizational standards and governance policies.
Optimize data structures for performance, scalability, and reliability.
Analyze data models for performance bottlenecks and recommend optimizations.
Identify and resolve data inconsistencies and redundancy.
Implement data solutions on platforms like Hadoop or Hive tables.
Provide guidance on data storage solutions (e.g., Hive or cloud-based databases).
Use data modeling tools such as Erwin or IBM Data Architect to create models.
Develop and enforce data modeling best practices and standards.
Document all data models and ensure they are up to date.
Qualifications:
Technical Skills
Proficiency in data modeling/data mapping (e.g., Erwin, IBM Data Architect but tool agnostic)
Expertise in FSLDM or similar models
Familiarity of Big data and relational database systems
Familiarity with ETL processes, data warehousing, and cloud technologies.
Knowledge Areas:
Data governance frameworks and best practices.
Advanced knowledge of data mapping- conceptual, logical, and physical data models
Understanding of modern data architectures, such as data lakes and lakehouses (Data product expertise is a plus)
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 6 months. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35098 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
