Data Manager - Master Data
2025-09-29
Data Manager - Master Data
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will be do
We are looking for a Data Manager to join our Master Data team and work mainly within the Customer Master Data area. In Volvo Group Digital & IT, our Master Data unit holds the end-to-end responsibility for all development, delivery, and support of IT solutions across the entire organization.
As our Data Manager you will continue to develop and maintain our current and future applications. The team is engaged, with members having varying levels of experience, some with longer tenure and others more recent additions. You will work in a global environment that provides opportunities for professional and personal development. Our team is based in Gothenburg, France, and China, and you will have the opportunity to work in an agile environment on an exciting journey where we are about to transform the digital experience for all our end users.
This position will require you to be based in one of our offices, either in Gothenburg, Gent, Wroclow or Lyon, full-time.
Who are you?
• Several years of experience working with data, preferably within the Automotive industry
• Proficient in workshop, planning and execution, including managing customer information and related processes
• 3+ years of experience in business analysis or similar roles
• Stakeholder management skills and capacity to collect end construct requirements
• Several years of experience of building and conducting user acceptance tests
• An attentive listener with a demonstrated interest in solving complex challenges
• Experience with Informatica or similar tools is preferred
• Experience working with data stewardship is advantageous
What's in it for you?
If you resonate with being someone who is curious and thrives on challenges, enjoys the camaraderie of discussing the latest technology trends over coffee during meetings, in an environment where passionate colleagues thrive, then we eagerly await receiving your application and connecting with you. Så ansöker du
