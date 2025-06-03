Data Engineer with GCP Certification
We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer with GCP Certification with operational support and process development experience for a global company in Stockholm.
Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Data Engineer - Job Description:
You will be involved in one of the biggest data transformation journey. As a data engineer, you will be working with building of data products in the context of Data Mesh concept based on defined target vision and requirements.
We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds, and we believe you will enjoy working here if you are passionate about data. In this role, you will be required to implement data-intensive solutions for a data-driven organization.
You will join the Data Engineering Competence area within AI (Artificial Intelligence), Analytics & Data Domain and be an individual contributor in one of the data product-teams. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality.
Responsibilities:
• Take end-to-end responsibility to build, optimize and support of existing and new data products towards the defined target vision
• Be a champion of DevOps mindset and principles and able to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
• Ensure that our built data products work as independent units of deployment and non-functional aspects of the data products follow the defined standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
• Work close to the Product Manager and other stakeholders around vision for existing data products and identifying new data products to support our customer needs
• Work with product teams within and outside our domain around topics that relate to the data mesh concept.
• Evaluate and drive continuous improvement and reducing technical debt in the teams
• Maintain expertise in latest data/analytics and cloud technologies
Qualifications:
• Passion for Data, people, and technology
• Competence level: Senior or Expert. Minimum 6+ years of experience.
• At least 4+ years' hands-on work experience as Data engineer on GCP/modern cloud data platforms, or advanced analytics environments.
• Experience in cloud technologies and infrastructure
• Experience in GCP tools - BigQuery, Cloud Functions, Pubsub, etc.
• Experience in different data formats (Parquet, Avro)
• Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
• Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages (Python, Java or Scala)
• Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-off
• Knowledge of NoSQL and RDBMS databases
• Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
• Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
• Experience in working with data visualization tools
• Fluent in English both written and verbal
• Advantage if you also have Business understanding of retail industry
Required cloud certification: GCP certification is mandatory.
