Data Engineer & Integration Developer
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
Join us in transforming the Freight customer journey within Ports & Terminals at Stena Line! We are seeking a new skilled colleague to join our growing team as a Data Engineer & Integration Developer. In this unique combined role, you will strengthen our technical capabilities, ensuring seamless integration and a robust data infrastructure to support our digital initiatives.
As a key member of our team, you will help build a data-driven decision-making environment, optimize operational processes, and enable automation within Ports & Terminals. Additionally, you will ensure the seamless integration of our internal and external digital systems, improving efficiency and supporting our SmartGate rollouts (automated vehicle handling), third-party terminal integrations, and Track & Trace.
Data Engineering Responsibilities:
- Build and Maintain Data Pipelines: Create and maintain pipelines to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into the Stena Line data platform.
- Ensure Data Quality: Responsible for data consistency, quality, and availability.
- Data Modeling: Create data models representing business entities, relationships, and attributes.
- Data Governance and Security: Implement data governance practices, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and securing sensitive data.
- Collaboration: Work closely with data scientists and analysts to provide clean and reliable data for analysis and AI initiatives.
Integration Developer Responsibilities:
- Integration Architecture: Collaborate with the Freight customer journey domain architect to set up integration architecture within Ports and Terminals.
- System Integration: Design and implement integrations between systems, ensuring seamless operation and data flow.
- Project Coordination: Coordinate activities with other developers to ensure timely completion of integration projects.
- Best Practices: Ensure integration processes follow best practices and principles established within Stena Line.
- Monitoring and Maintenance: Ensure integrations operate 24/7 with monitoring and alarm capabilities.
What you will experience:
This role is for you who thrive in an environment that is not set in stone, allowing you to contribute to building solutions and implementing new products in a collaborative setting. You will have the opportunity to work on forward-looking projects and collaborate with a talented and growing team passionate about developing and implementing new products across our networks.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are a people-oriented individual who excels in collaboration and communication with everyone you meet. You are a self-starter who enjoys sharing new ideas and ways of working.
Qualifications:
- Experience in data engineering
- Proficiency in programming languages such as Python (required) and C# (nice to have)
- Experience with Azure (Microsoft Cloud), including Azure Functions, Azure Logic Apps, Service Bus, and API management.
• Experience with Azure DevOps and GIT (nice to have).
- A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering or equivalent experience
- Fluent in English, written and spoken
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Ports & Terminals Digital team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than September 5th, 2025. The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply date.
Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Jessica van Osnabrugge, Engineering Manager, at jessica.van.osnabrugge@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
. Due to the summer holidays, response times may be slightly delayed.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
9519533