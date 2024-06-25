Data Engineer / Machine Learning / AI / Cloud
About CombineAt Combine Control Systems, we are passionate about technology and innovation. We specialize in creating innovative technology that empowers industries and shapes the world around us. Our pursuit of staying at the forefront of the rapidly changing tech world drives us to develop and work with the latest tools and techniques in areas such as Data Science, AI, embedded systems, and control engineering. We offer exciting and diverse challenges at the cutting edge of technology and create an inspiring work environment where our employees thrive and have the opportunity to grow and develop. Together, we form a team of dedicated and skilled engineers and experts who are passionate about technology and innovation. As we continue to expand our horizons, we are seeking a passionate and talented Data Science Engineer to join our dynamic team in Gothenburg.
What can we offer you?Joining our team means becoming part of a community that values openness, creativity, and trust. We embrace teamwork and welcome your contribution. At Combine, we encourage personal development, provide opportunities to explore new domains, and offer an inspiring and inclusive workplace.
Technically challenging projects - You will be part of exciting and technically challenging projects. You will work with the latest technologies and tools in Data Science and AI/Machine Learning. We give you the opportunity to challenge yourself and grow in specialized areas.
Inspiring work environment - Here, you will be surrounded by like-minded and enthusiastic colleagues. We promote collaboration and knowledge sharing to create a dynamic and rewarding work environment.
Professional development - We invest in our employees and provide opportunities for skills development and further education to help you grow in your career.
Your roleAs a Data Engineer at Combine, you are a crucial part of our team. You will work with clients from various industries and sectors, where data is at the core of every project. Your role involves adapting existing tools/packages to create automated pipelines in the cloud, following industry best practices. You will analyze data to address stakeholders' questions, monitor data, and create/update reports or dashboards. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with stakeholders and support cross-functional teams.
Qualifications
Master's degree in areas related to computer science, information technology, or equivalent.
Proficiency in Python and/or Scala. Experience with SQL and NoSQL databases.
Experience with Git, CI/CD, and Data/DevOps.
At least two years of experience working with large datasets using cloud technologies such as AWS, GCP, or Azure.
Very good skills within theEnglish language, both spoken and written.Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Databricks, Spark, Snowflake, etc., is advantageous.
Very good skills within theSwedish language, both spoken and written.
Who are you?We are looking for a versatile and talented individual who enjoys collaboration, embraces challenges, and appreciates a holistic approach to problem-solving. If you enjoy exploring new areas, value teamwork and can communicate technical knowledge to colleagues and stakeholders at different domains and technical levels, you are the right person for our team.
