Data Engineer
2025-10-03
Innovative Heads is an IT Consultancy with offices in Sweden and India, focusing on empowering businesses and clients with innovative IT solutions. The company enables clients to focus on their core business by providing flexible access to talent and technical solutions.
Role Description
Data Engineer Google Cloud Platform
We are looking for a Data Engineer for one of our clients in Stockholm, Sweden.
Project duration: 2025-10-13 to 2026-05-15
Location: Stockholm
Must Have:
At least 4+ years' hands-on work experience as Data engineer on GCP/modern cloud data platforms, or advanced analytics environments
Experience in cloud technologies and infrastructure
Experience in GCP tools - Bigquery, Cloud Functions, Pubsub, etc.
Experience in different data formats (Parquet, Avro)
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar)
Experience in data centric programming using one of more programming languages (Python, Java or Scala)
Good understanding of different data modelling techniques and trade-off
