Data Engineer
2025-07-08
We're looking for a Data Engineer who thrives in cloud-native environments and wants to shape the future of data products in a collaborative, product-led setting.
As part of a forward-thinking team, you'll take ownership of full-lifecycle data product development, designing, building, optimizing, and maintaining modern data pipelines and infrastructure using Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Responsibilities
Build, optimize, and maintain robust data products aligned with the long-term vision and needs of the business.
Drive CI/CD, Infrastructure as Code, and GCP-native services to ensure smooth and scalable deployments.
Ensure data products meet standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Work closely with Product Owners and stakeholders to identify new data opportunities and improve existing solutions.
Collaborate with internal and external teams to align with modern Data Mesh principles and architecture.
Qualifications
4+ years hands-on experience as a Data Engineer with GCP, especially with BigQuery and Dataflow.
Solid experience with DBT, SQL, and data-centric programming in Python, Java, or Scala.
Proficient in handling various data formats and modelling data structures.
Good understanding of CI/CD pipelines, NoSQL/RDBMS, and cloud data architecture best practices.
Good communication skills, a proactive mindset, and the ability to work autonomously in agile environments.
Meritorious:
Experience in the retail industry and/or familiarity with business processes in that domain.
Proficiency in data visualization tools (e.g., Looker, Tableau, etc.)
Additional Information
Some of our clients require you to undergo and be approved according to our current security regulations. Certain positions may also require specific citizenship.
About Astek Sweden
Astek has always been driven by a strong curiosity and a passion for technological possibilities. This fascination forms the foundation of everything we do - our commitment to innovation and product development, the long-term customer relationships we build, and the value we create in every assignment, every day. With us, you will have the opportunity to grow alongside some of the industry's most skilled engineers and technical experts.
What We Offer
We are a company where innovation, community, and professional growth are at the core. Here, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting and challenging projects in an environment where your expertise and ideas are valued. We offer:
An inspiring workplace where technology and creativity meet.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading industry players.
Professional development and career growth.
A company culture where we support each other and have fun together!
Great benefits, including 5,000 SEK in wellness allowance.
We encourage all engineers to apply, regardless of gender, background, or life situation.
Want to Be Part of Our Team?
We warmly welcome your application!
Recruitment is ongoing, so don't hesitate to apply. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
Recruitment Contact: Daniella Hernandez Email: daniella.hernandez@astek.net
Phone: +46 070 624 0344
Astek Sweden AB Kontakt
Daniella Hernandez daniella.hernandez@astek.net +46 706-24 03 44 Jobbnummer
