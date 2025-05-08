Data Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad Digital are now looking for an experienced Data Engineer to join the IT- team at Constructor. Your focus will be on designing, implementing, and maintaining data solutions within the Azure ecosystem as well as data visualization in PowerBI. You will join an ongoing long term migration project which after the initial phase will shift focus to maintenance and continuous improvements. The position requires occasional short travels.
Constructor is part of Gonvarri Material Handling, a family of brands that can trace its roots back to 1856. Besides Constructor; Stålteknik, Kasten and Dexion are also members of the family.
The team at Constructor is welcoming and its nine colleagues are specialized in different focus areas. On site in Gothenburg you'll find most of your colleagues but you will also have colleagues and stakeholders on other sites in Sweden and some parts of Europe.
Constructor offers a competitive salary package, health care contribution, reduction of working hours and a hybrid workplace. Free parking right outside the building and bus and tram stops are nearby if public transportation is preferred.
Constructor is a global, growing company with a digital journey that offers many opportunities for career growth and development.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
before 2025-06-15. If you have questions, please contact Carolina, carolina.klockaregullesjo@randstad.se
.
For Randstad, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Randstad Digital specializes in the field of IT and digital enablement, and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace
Responsibilities
Your responsibilities will mostly relate to data engineering with an important understanding of Power BI and is divided into three focus areas: Data Engineering, Cloud Engineering and Business Intelligence.
Data Engineering Tasks:
• Data Ingestion pipelines
• Data Modeling and Schema Design
• Data Quality and Governance
• Performance Optimization
• Platform security
• Roles and accesses
Cloud Engineering Tasks:
Infrastructure Setup and Maintenance
CI/CD Pipelines
Monitoring and Troubleshooting
Business Intelligence Tasks
Maintain and monitor the performance of the Power BI platform and collaborate with the business teams to improve current reports and develop new reports.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates with 3+ years of experience of data engineering and a higher education within data engineering or similar.
Technical skills required:
SQL and Python
Kimball modelling concepts
Azure services, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks and Azure Data Lake Storage.
Experience with DevOps ways of working.
Experience with dbt.
Familiarity with Power BI as enterprise reporting tool.
To fit in with the cooperative and helpful team at Constructor you need to be communicative, curious and a team player. This position has many points of interaction with stakeholders throughout the organization which requires presentation skills and meeting management as well as networking and relationship building. To qualify for the position you need to be fluent in English and preferably Swedish.
Experience
Data Warehousing
Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence (DWBI)
Sql Data Warehouse
Microsoft Business Intelligence
Azure Data Lake
Azure Data Factory
Power BI
Python (Programming Language)
DevOps
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9328965