Data Engineer
Semicon Service Nordic AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-03-29
Join one of the most ambitious data transformation journeys as a Data Engineer, where you'll contribute to building advanced data products within the framework of the Data Mesh concept, adhering to a defined vision and requirements.
This role values diverse technical backgrounds and is ideal for those deeply passionate about data. You'll be tasked with implementing intricate, data-intensive solutions for a globally data-driven organization.
As part of the Data Engineering Competence Area within the AI, Analytics & Data Domain, you'll function as an individual contributor in a dedicated data product team. This area supports all brands globally by ensuring data is well-organized, accessible, high-quality, and secure.
Core Competencies:
SSAS Expertise:
Proficient in SSAS Cube development, including Tabular and Multidimensional Models.
Advanced skills in Power BI, particularly DAX, Power Query, and dashboard/report creation.
GCP Skills:
Strong knowledge of BigQuery, with experience in SQL query development for data transformation and troubleshooting. Familiarity with partitioning and clustering to optimize cost and performance.
Hands-on experience with DBT (Data Build Tool).
Solid understanding of GCP services and architecture, including IAM, Cloud Storage, cost management, and Infrastructure as Code tools like Terraform and Git.
Required Skills & Language Proficiency:
Advanced proficiency in SQL and SSAS.
Language Skills: Swedish (Proficient) and English (Proficient).
This is an exciting opportunity to work at the forefront of data engineering while contributing to a transformative initiative.
