Data Engineer
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for skilled Data Engineers to our office in Gothenburg. You will join our new Engineering Unit dedicated to Data & AI and work with a variety of industries and clients in Sweden.
Your profile
In this role you need to love problem solving and have strong analytical skills. We also believe that you are excited about creating customer value and enjoy working in a dynamic, innovative and multi-cultural team. We are looking for new colleagues with minimum 3+ years of domain experience and the following skills:
Python programming language
Data modeling, ETL, development, and data warehousing
Experience with big data technologies and languages like Python, R, SQL, or Scala.
AWS Cloud, MS Azure Databricks or GCP (S3, Redshift, Glue, Lambda, Hadoop/EMR, Hive, Kinesis, Sqoop, Spark ) OR Azure Stack - experience in Azure Cloud: Azure DataFactory, Azure Storages, Azure Delta Lake, Azure Active Directory, Azure Data Lake Storage and Azure Databricks.
Hands-on experience on components of Hadoop Ecosystem like HDFS, Hive, Spark, Sqoop, Map Reduce, and YARN or any similar Cloud Tool Set or Environment.
Any of NoSQL technologies (Hbase, Cassandra, MongoDB, CosmosDb, AmazonDynamoDB, etc.) and streaming technologies (Kafka, Spark Streaming, Storm, etc.)
Excellent English communication skills, both verbally and written
Minimum 1+ year of relevant work experience in Sweden
Meritorious skills:
Java or Scala
PySpark API
Linux OS
Agile and DevOps
Experience building predictive models, and creating machine learning algorithms in any cloud environments
Our offer
Capgemini Engineering is one of the world's leading consulting companies in R&D. We work in most industries globally. In Scandinavia we work within Automotive, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail and Life Science industry. We deliver, together with our global centers of expertise, solutions for both large global customers and smaller local start-up companies.
We offer you a work environment branded by innovation. You will be working with the cutting edge of IT and technology, surrounded by dedicated and skilled colleagues with high expertise.
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering and a member of the Data & AI team, you will belong in a global professional community of Data & AI experts with well-formed career paths, trainings and opportunities for mentorship and continuous competence development opportunities.
Welcome with your application and Get The Future You Want! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://www.capgemini.com/se-en/
Södra Hamngatan 37 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Capgemini Engineering Jobbnummer
9008748