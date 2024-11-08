Data Engineer
Göteborg
If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to grow your career and contribute to the success of a growing company, we encourage you to apply for this position. We offer a competitive salary and benefits, as well as the opportunity to work with a dynamic and talented team.
THE ROLE & PROBLEM SPACE - WHAT WE NEED
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS - WHO YOU ARE
Tech used daily:
Python, Apache Spark, Bash, Table formats (Delta), Cloud Platform technology (Azure), Docker, Data Platforms (Databricks/Snowflake), Github.
Who are you?
We believes you have minimum of 5 years of experience in related fields, that you are familiar with Agile methods, and that you are fluent in English, both verbal and written.
Here's what we are looking for ideal candidate:
Deep knowledge and passion for modern data architecture principles.
Experience in design, development and operation of data pipelines.
Extensive hands-on experience as a Data Engineer in an agile environment.
Comfortable working independently and collaboratively.
Pragmatic approach, understanding the trade-offs between the perfect solution and a working solution.
Passion for improving code quality as well as data quality.
Knowledgeable about data modeling, data access, and data storage techniques.
Experience with cloud technologies (Azure and AWS).
Experience in applying data privacy and protection methods/tools.
Additionally, knowledge in Software Engineering, System Design, SQL, Orchestration Tools (Airflow/Prefect/Dagster), Data Streaming (Apache Kafka), CI/CD toolchain, IaC, GitOps, DevOps, and Networking is essential. Data is integral to everything they do. Therefore, they expect a certain level of data acumen and any experience working with the complexities surrounding data is considered useful. Så ansöker du
