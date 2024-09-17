Data Engineer
2024-09-17
We, Novare Potential, are looking for a Data Engineer with strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work effectively in a team to work as a consultant through us at a company in Sweden.
Your primary responsibility lies in the Staging area, where you will perform the ETL process, preferably with Data Build Tool (DBT). However, we want to hire Data Engineers who have knowledge of the whole data pipeline and are willing to work alongside other engineers in any part of it.
Responsibilities:
Develop Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes to ingest raw data and transform it into a usable format.
Utilize tools like DBT (Data Build Tool) to perform transformations and data modeling.
Configure and manage the data warehouse and other storage systems.
Develop and maintain data processing and analysis pipelines using tools like Data Bricks or write custom scripts in Python.
Help the data analyst with their PowerBI requirements.
Cloud deployment in Azure with CI/CD best practices.
Schedule and monitor tasks using Apache Airflow.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
3 to 5 years of experience in data engineering, data science, or backend with DevOps experience.
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field for example Information Computer Science, Machine learning, or similar.
Familiarity with tools like those mentioned in the diagram. You can have a different tech stack, as long as you have proven experience, we will hire you!
Knowledge of dimensional modeling and developing custom dashboards with R is a plus.
We're looking for you who is a doer, likes to solve problems, can think creatively, and isn't hesitant to voice their opinions. A person who is eager to share knowledge, assist others in various topics, and communicate effectively with diverse team members. Loyalty, a sense of responsibility, and strong interpersonal skills are essential traits we're looking for in our ideal candidate.
About Novare Potential
Novare Potential is a recruitment and staffing organization with the aim of leading people who are new in Sweden into the Swedish job market.
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV latest by 30th of September 2024. For questions please don't hesitate to contact Lana Haddad: lana.haddad@novare.se
