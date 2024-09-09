Data Engineer
2024-09-09
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
We are currently seeking an experienced Data Engineer to join our client's Data team. If you are passionate about working with cutting-edge technology and want to influence the final product, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
What you'll do
Our clients Data team manages a broad scope including development and operations of data management systems, KPIs, data post-processing, data specifications, various software tools and planning systems. The work includes complex systems and architectures with the aim of increasing automation, efficiency and quality in the field of systems testing. Depending on your specific skillset and interests you will, together with colleagues and suppliers, set the foundation for a reliable and extensible data management system and data processing architecture (ELT) and/or create and visualize performance metrics (KPIs) in collaboration with your team.
Furthermore, continuous development and improvement of the data analysis methods and tools will be an important task. You will keep up to date with the latest trends and techniques concerning the current and future area of operation as well as promote smart data analysis and handling methods.
You and your skills
For this role, we are looking for a candidate who:
• Is a curious and proactive Data & Software Engineer with extensive experience in handling large datasets.
• Holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics, Physics, Computer Engineering, or equivalent, with several years of experience in data and/or software engineering.
• Is proficient in Python programming. Experience with other programming languages such as C# is a plus.
• Has experience with some of the following: BI, DevOps, Git, CI/CD, Sympathy for Data, Linux, containers, Azure/cloud, and databases, which will be integral to your daily tasks.
On a personal level, you are comfortable making your own decisions and appreciate the freedom to take required actions on own initiative. You have an analytical- and solution-based mindset, that empowers your ability to draw technical conclusions out of complex systems. You are cooperative by nature and bring out the best in others. You possess strong communications skills, a genuine interest in technology and are driven by constantly learn and improve, both yourself and your scope.
Who we are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are.
We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Sanna Andrén, sanna.andren@mpyascitech.com
