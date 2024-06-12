Data Engineer
Demaai AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Demaai AB i Stockholm
Dema.ai is a well-funded SaaS startup based in Stockholm with 25+ employees with a mission to help thousands of e-commerce businesses improve their profitability.
What we are looking for
We're in search of an experienced Data Engineer who will be designing, implementing, and maintaining data pipelines, as well as ensuring data quality and availability. Your work will pave the way for the discovery of insights that will drive business decisions for our clients.
What you'll be doing
Designing, building, and maintaining a modern data stack
Architecting, implementing, and maintaining data pipelines from various sources in our data warehouse
Ensuring our data warehouse scales and performs to our high standards, with support from other data engineers
Collaborating with our product developers and data scientists to deliver new data features
Designing data models that provide long-term stability, maintainability, and scalability for our data warehouse
Building and maintaining monitoring and alerting systems for data pipelines
Technical Skills and Experience
5+ years work life experience
Strong Python skills and SQL proficiency
Experience with data warehousing
Experience with dbt is a plus
Hands-on experience building ETL/ELT pipelines in a distributed processing setup
Familiarity with data pipeline orchestration tools like Prefect, Airflow, or similar
Our Tech Stack
Javascript, Python, Java, MongoDB, SQL, ClickHouse, Kubernetes, AWS
You are right for this role if you:
Detail-oriented and thorough
Structured and views a bit of chaos as a fun challenge
A doer who gets things done, rather than just a visionary with big ideas
Humble, open-minded, and team-oriented
Hard requirements for this position:
To be qualified for this position, you must have the legal authorization to work in Sweden (work permit or residence card) or be a citizen of the European Union. Dema is currently unable to provide assistance with this process.
Benefits
A significant amount of stock options
30 days of vacation per year
Pension and health insurance (level at par with the Swedish high standard ITP1)
5000 SEK per year as wellness allowance
Hybrid remote way of working
Dog-friendly office Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Demaai AB
(org.nr 559376-0118), https://dema.teamtailor.com/jobs/3334428-data-engineer
Erstagatan 18 (visa karta
)
116 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8745680