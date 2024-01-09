Data Engineer
We're currently seeking highly skilled Data Engineers to join our growing team at Nexer R&D Connected Solutions. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to work on exciting assignments using cutting-edge technology, allowing you to develop your technical skills and software expertise.
What is it like to be a part of R&D Connected Solutions?
At Nexer, you get to dream big, think smart, and be part of developing tomorrow's technology. Nexer has a learning culture for further development through internal courses, certifications, and meet-ups. We make sure to have fun at work, and also through hackathons and after work!
As a Data Engineer at Nexer, you will design and optimize data flows as well as build, implement and maintain data pipelines in a cloud environment. You are part of a team with supportive colleagues who are Cloud enthusiasts. You can either work in a Nexer team in-house or carry your assignment to one of our customers in the Gothenburg area. We work with everything from the latest telecom technology to connected services and autonomous vehicles.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a Data Engineer who has an academic background in Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar, and who has at least five years of experience in software development.
We would like you to have experience in any of:
• At least 5 years of experience as a Cloud Data Engineer.
• Strong knowledge of cloud-based technologies and tools, such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.
• Experience designing, building, and maintaining data pipelines in the cloud using Apache Airflow, Kubernetes, Docker, Apache Kafka, Terraform, and Apache Spark.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and SQL.
• Experience working with large data sets and databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB.
• Experience with data warehousing.
• Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
We also attach great importance to your personal qualities. Our employees enjoy working together, absorbing new information, and turning it into creative solutions for our customers. If you see yourself as a team player and have the desire to share your knowledge with your teammates, as well as listen and learn - then we think you'll thrive with us!
