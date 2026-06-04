Domain Architect Customer Service
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will shape the target architecture for the full customer domain in a large transformation aimed at moving from fragmented solutions to a modern, scalable, and consistent customer ecosystem. The scope covers CRM, case management, contact center, self-service channels, marketing platforms, and customer interaction flows, with close collaboration across both business and technology.
In this role, you will create direction where many systems, teams, and priorities need to come together. You will work in a complex landscape where service, marketing, sales, data, and integrations all play a central part in the customer experience. This is a strong opportunity to influence long-term architectural choices and help define how the end-to-end customer lifecycle should evolve in practice.
Job DescriptionYou will own and drive the target architecture for case management, contact center, customer interaction channels, and marketing platforms.
You will define and guide architecture decisions across the customer domain with focus on scalability, consistency, and long-term sustainability.
You will review solution designs across multiple teams and contribute to architecture governance and decision-making forums.
You will align CRM, marketing platforms, customer data, and interaction channels into a cohesive architecture.
You will influence system, platform, and integration choices to support modernization toward API-driven and data-driven solutions.
You will work closely with stakeholders across business and IT to create alignment, handle dependencies, and move the transformation forward.
You will support a shared architectural direction across multiple markets and help connect strategic goals with practical implementation choices.
RequirementsYou have experience as a Domain Architect or Senior Solution Architect.
You have solid experience with CRM, customer service, and contact center solutions.
You have worked with customer interaction channels and self-service solutions.
You have experience from large transformation programs involving several teams and stakeholders.
You are comfortable collaborating across business and technology functions and driving decisions in complex environments.
You can define, communicate, and govern architectural direction across a broad customer domain.
You are fluent in Swedish and English.
Nice to haveExperience with marketing platforms such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud or similar.
Experience aligning architecture across multiple countries or markets.
Experience with API-driven and data-driven modernization.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7854530-2037007". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9948679