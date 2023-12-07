Data Engineer
Who are you?
You are an analytical data expert who have the technicals skills to solve complex problems and the curiosity to explore what problems need to be solved, able to build predictive models using cloud platforms and local systems . You have very good knowledge of the cloud services and tools that enhance the data mining in an efficient way.
You own a desire to solve difficult problems at the intersection of machine learning, data engineering and software engineering.
You have the experience and leadership to drive innovative features in the application
Requirements:
5+ yeros of industry experiences as Data Scientist or Machine Learning Engineer
Experience with Python, and SQL/Non-SQL DB
Prior suceso deploying (impactful) Machine Learning solutions to large-scale production systems
Solid knowledge of data structures and algorithms
Strong evens of ownership as a technical and product leader
Great communication skills and experience working with a dynamic product in an ambiguous environment
Used to work with teams to ensure that models are deployed and integrated into the real world decisions
Experience managing projects and deployments with Jira and GitLab/Github (or similar)
Understanding of Agile methodology
You are a problem solver who thinks of the best way to solve the task based on the requirements specification. You like to build structured so that the code can be reused
