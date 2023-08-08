Data Engineer
Oneflow is a rapidly growing tech scale-up located in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. We have created a platform that automates the entire contract process from start to finish, all in one place. Turning clunky, static contracts into helpful, truly digital contracts that feel like magic.
Oneflow provides an end-to-end platform for digital contract handling. While the contract automation market is competitive, it's underserved and our ambition is for Oneflow contract to become accessible to everyone, the default way of working with contracts.
We are seeking skilled and motivated junior and mid-level data engineers to join our dynamic data engineering team and help elevate our data-driven approach to product development to new heights.
Who you are
As a successful candidate, you are a recent graduate or have several years of experience as a data engineer. You possess a solid understanding of the role of a data engineering team in a modern SaaS company and the importance of high-quality accessible data that can be leveraged by anyone in the organization using their particular skills. You possess the necessary skills to bring your team's ideas to fruition and address our users' data needs.
What you'll do
Together with your team, you will:
Design and implement data pipelines to collect, load and transform data from various sources into our centralized data platform.
Build and maintain our data infrastructure to ensure that our data is always fresh, accurate and accessible
Collaborate with data analysts and other stakeholders at Oneflow to better understand their data needs and gather feedback on the team's delivery
Ensure a high level of data integrity and compliance through automated access and quality controls on our data.
Through a curious mindset, you will keep up to date with industry trends and new technologies, and continuously strive to improve our technical solution as well as our ways of working.
Skills and requirements
Experience working with large cloud-based data platforms such as Amazon Redshift or similar
Fluent in Python (or similar language), and SQL
It would be nice if you had
Experience with data integration tools such as Airbyte
Experience with DBT (Data Build Tool) for modeling and transforming data
Experience with workflow orchestration tools such as Airflow
What's in it for you
Joining our high-growth scale-up company, you will be part of a fast-paced, fun, and open work culture. We offer a yearly healthcare benefit, snacks in the office every day, weekly/monthly culture-based activities, insurance and pension plans, and the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled and inspiring international colleagues. You will have the chance to make your mark and create your own career path within the organization.
How we work
We want our employees to feel a strong sense of ownership, to feel like what they do really matters, and to be involved in all steps of product development, from feature planning to release. Our team and culture are built on this principle of inclusion and responsibility, which we see as crucial in building a great product.
We strive for a truly agile development environment that promotes getting things done, rather than focusing too much on processes and enterprise tools. This means we typically work in short iterations, regularly going from conceptual discussions to shipped product features in a few weeks. We believe early and honest feedback is the best feedback, both internally and from our customers.
Come work with us
We value gender equality and diversity in organization, so we strive for a team that reflects the diversity in today's society. At Oneflow we currently have 33 nationalities, with offices in 7 countries, and are proud of an extremely diverse workplace. Our recruitment is based on competence.
Our recruitment process starts with Emese from the People & Culture team. After her interview, you will complete a personality and logic test set by our partner Alva Labs, and then complete an assignment which will showcase a sample of your work before the final interview.
