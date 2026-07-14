Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will play a key role in building and evolving modern data products in a cloud-first environment on Google Cloud Platform. The focus is on creating reliable, scalable, and secure data pipelines that support a clear target vision while enabling better data sharing across domains.
In this role, you will work end to end with both new and existing pipelines, from development and optimization to support and continuous improvement. You will help shape how data products are built as independent deployment units, with strong standards for security, observability, performance, and scalability.
You will also work closely with product and business stakeholders to define the direction of data products and identify opportunities where better data capabilities can support changing business needs. If you enjoy combining hands-on engineering with influence over ways of working, architecture, and platform quality, this is a great opportunity to make a real impact.
Job DescriptionYou will take end-to-end responsibility for building, optimizing, and supporting data pipelines in GCP.
You will drive a DevOps way of working and manage CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and cloud infrastructure.
You will design data products as independent deployment units that meet defined standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
You will collaborate with the Product Manager and key stakeholders to shape the vision for data products and identify new opportunities.
You will work with product teams across different domains to enable data sharing and integration in a data mesh context.
You will contribute to continuous improvement in data engineering practices and help reduce technical debt.
You will stay current within data engineering, analytics, and cloud technologies to support long-term platform development.
RequirementsExperience building, optimizing, and supporting data pipelines end to end.
Strong hands-on work with Google Cloud Platform.
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and cloud infrastructure.
Ability to design data products with focus on security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Experience collaborating with product teams and stakeholders to support data sharing and integration.
A DevOps mindset and a drive to improve engineering practices and reduce technical debt.
Nice to haveExperience with GCP services such as Cloud Run.
Exposure to large-scale data processing and orchestration frameworks such as Spark, Beam, or Hive.
Experience with data formats such as Avro, Parquet, Iceberg, or Hudi.
Experience with DBT in production data transformation workflows.
Knowledge of modern data governance and cataloging practices.
Experience with data visualization tools and collaboration with analytical stakeholders.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8063555-2099990". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10002219