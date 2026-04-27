Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
This assignment focuses on modern data engineering in a cloud-first environment. You will work with a data platform built on GCP services such as BigQuery, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub, Dataflow and Cloud Composer, using SQL, Python, dbt and Terraform as core tools.
You will be part of an environment where data pipelines, automation and scalable cloud services are central. The setup also includes DevOps ways of working, CI/CD and close interaction with BI-related needs. Depending on the migration team, there may also be exposure to Azure basics or ETL-related tooling. This is a strong opportunity if you enjoy building robust cloud data solutions with modern tools.
Job DescriptionYou will build, improve and maintain data pipelines and workflows in GCP.
You will work with services such as BigQuery, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub, Dataflow and Cloud Composer.
You will develop data transformations and logic using SQL and Python.
You will use dbt and Terraform to structure, automate and manage data platform components.
You will contribute to DevOps practices, GitHub-based workflows and CI/CD.
You will work with BI-related needs and help enable reliable, usable data for downstream consumption.
You will collaborate in an agile setup and communicate clearly with stakeholders and team members.
RequirementsHands-on experience with GCP services, including BigQuery, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, Pub/Sub, Dataflow and Cloud Composer.
Strong skills in SQL and Python.
Experience with dbt.
Experience with Terraform.
Understanding of at least one BI tool.
Experience working with GitHub.
Good understanding of DevOps and CI/CD.
Experience working with agile methodologies.
Good communication skills.
Nice to haveBasic knowledge of Azure.
Experience with Informatica or another ETL background.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640713-1967939". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9877163