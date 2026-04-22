Data Engineer
Hive Streaming AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hive Streaming AB i Stockholm
At Hive Streaming, we enable the world's largest enterprises to use live video as a strategic tool for communication, alignment, and impact. Trusted by more than 130 global customers, Hive combines market-leading video distribution technology with unique communication analytics, helping organizations ensure flawless video experiences and measure how effectively messages reach, engage, and align employees.
Our users are IT and Network professionals who rely on Hive every day to ensure flawless video delivery, Event Producers who ensure optimal video experience during internal company events, Leaders and Communications professionals who plan and execute powerful video-enabled strategies to deliver measurable impact.
What do we do - really? No better way to explain what Hive actually does than with a video Watch the video below to find out more
About the role
We are looking for a versatile data engineer with strong software engineering skills to join our Partner Ecosystem team. In this role, you will be a major contributor in designing and implementing the big data pipelines - real-time and batch-powering our products. Moreover, you will contribute in enabling Hive Products by working closely with our partner video platforms, such as Microsoft Teams Town Hall and Vimeo!
Working as a Data Engineer, you will:
Design and implement big data pipelines on top of our data platform.
Develop solutions leveraging our tech stack: Spark/Scala, Databricks and Delta lake.
Work on end-to-end delivery of data to our applications.
Contribute to shaping our product by bringing insights and innovative ideas to discussions.
Collaborate with the team to engineer high-quality and reliable solutions.
Help analyze our data to improve our products
Working in Partner Eco, you will:
Design and implement our clients for the collection of data
Work closely with our partner developers to enable Hive with high quality
Own the data from the collection to its manipulation
Align and want to live by our core values: customer-centricity, innovation, and empowerment.
More details:
Role type: Full-time with a standard probation period Start date: ASAP, depending on notice Working hours: Align with CET (Central European Time) Location: Stockholm, Sweden (Hybrid, ~2 days/week); Berlin considered
We're a dog-friendly office!
Who we are looking for
We're looking for someone with a strong technical foundation, but just as importantly, the right attitude. At Hive, how you work is just as valuable as what you know. We also don't expect you to tick every box. If you're excited about this role and ready to learn, we'd love to hear from you!
We are looking for someone with:
Bachelors within Computer Science or a similar field, or equivalent experience
Expert in Apache Spark and/or other distributed data processing frameworks
Experience in delivering tested and maintainable code in projects with multiple contributors
Knowledgeable in cloud environments and familiar with common cloud-native data storages
Nice to have:
Experience in TypeScript or JavaScript
Experience with video streaming solutions, networking, and/or peer-to-peer
Mentorship or informal leadership experience
Personal qualities:
We value attitude and learning. You should be a team player who shares knowledge, resourceful and adaptable, a creative problem solver, a clear communicator, and service-minded with a customer focus.
Why join Hive?
Global Impact: Partner with some of the world's largest enterprises, helping them achieve alignment and measurable success through live video.
Dynamic Culture: Join a collaborative, inclusive, and diverse environment that values curiosity, rapid learning, and new perspectives.
Empowered Leadership: Play a pivotal role in shaping Hive's future while connecting directly with the customers who rely on our solutions.
Pioneering Innovation: Be at the forefront of building strategic communication tools that empower enterprises to thrive amidst massive change.
Great Benefits: Wellness stipend, pension, health insurance, extra vacation days, benefit bikes, and more!
Flexibility: We value flexibility and trust. Whether you're balancing personal commitments or exploring new ideas, you'll find support and autonomy here with flexible working hours and a hybrid work model.
Recruitment process
To apply, submit your CV and answer the short questions in the application form. Please provide documents in English.
Our process includes an intro call, hiring-manager interview, at-home assessment, technical interviews, and reference checks.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6706498-1958244". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hive Streaming AB
(org.nr 556648-5396), https://careers.hivestreaming.com
Franzéngatan 3 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hive Streaming Jobbnummer
9869523