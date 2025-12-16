Data Engineer - Stockholm
2025-12-16
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a highly skilled Data Engineer to take ownership of building, optimizing, and supporting data products that drive business insights and decisions. The ideal candidate is passionate about data, cloud technologies, and modern engineering practices, and thrives in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Take end-to-end responsibility for building, optimizing, and maintaining new and existing data products in alignment with the target vision.
Apply DevOps principles to manage CI/CD pipelines, Terraform scripts, and cloud infrastructure (Google Cloud Platform).
Ensure data products are independently deployable and adhere to standards for security, scalability, observability, and performance.
Collaborate closely with Product Owners and stakeholders to understand requirements, refine the vision, and identify new data products.
Partner with cross-functional teams on data-related initiatives aligned with the data mesh concept.
Drive continuous improvement, optimize processes, and reduce technical debt.
Stay current with advancements in data, analytics, and cloud technologies.
Requirements:
At least 4 years of hands-on experience as a Data Engineer, ideally on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Strong experience with GCP tools such as Dataflow and BigQuery.
Proficiency in Data Build Tool (DBT).
Familiarity with data formats including Avro and Parquet.
Strong SQL or similar data query language skills.
Experience with data-centric programming using Python, Java, or Scala.
Solid understanding of data modeling techniques and trade-offs.
Knowledge of both NoSQL and relational databases.
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset.
Ability to work independently and make informed decisions.
Experience with data visualization tools.
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Justera Group AB
(org.nr 559276-0275), https://justeragroup.com/ Arbetsplats
Justera Group Kontakt
Deepali hrteam@justeragroup.com 793449594 Jobbnummer
9648193