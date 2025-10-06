Data Engineer - Platform
2025-10-06
Matsmart-Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart-Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
Role Overview
At Motatos, our data team can only move as fast as the infrastructure that supports it. We work with massive amounts of data and every insight, model, and decision depends on strong foundations. Your role is to make sure those foundations are rock solid.
We're looking for a data platform engineer who thrives on building infrastructure at scale. From Terraform to CI/CD pipelines, cloud resources to data platforms, you'll design and maintain the systems that let our team deliver with speed and confidence. You'll be the backbone of the data team, making sure data flows securely, reliably, and efficiently so that the team can focus on creating value.
Responsibilities
Architect, provision, configure and operate Snowflake infrastructure on Azure using Terraform.
Manage associated Azure cloud infrastructure required by the data platform.
Ensure that the data team can release reliably, using CI/CD pipelines.
Security & governance.
Monitor and optimize performance and cost.
Document architecture, standards and best practices.
Qualifications
3 years in data engineering, platform engineering or similar
Experience in cloud operations and cloud data warehouses (Snowflake, or similar)
Experience designing and operating CI/CD pipelines
Strong SQL and Python skills
Experience with infrastructure as code, preferably using Terraform
Familiarity with Docker and containerized solutions
What we offer
Matsmart offers a social and energizing workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team. Ersättning
