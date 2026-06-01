Data Engineer - Data Platform & Integrations
XXL Sport & Vildmark AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos XXL Sport & Vildmark AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
XXL is one of Scandinavia's largest sports and outdoor retailers, with more than 85 stores across three markets. Having recently becoming part of an international group, XXL is continuing its digital and data transformation to support scalable growth, smarter decision-making, and improved customer experiences.
To strengthen our data platform and integrations capabilities, we are now looking for a Data Engineer to join our Data Team in Stockholm.
About the Data Team
The Data team is responsible for building and operating XXL's cloud-based data platform and integration layer. We work across the full data lifecycle — from ingesting and integrating data from source systems, to making it available for analytics, reporting, machine learning, and operational use cases.
The team is part of XXL's IT organization of around 20 people across Sweden and Norway, with a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and modern engineering practices.
The Role
As a Data Engineer at XXL, you'll play a key role in designing, building, and operating our data platform and integration solutions. You'll work with data from multiple systems, bringing it together into a central data lake and analytics environment that is reliable, secure, and easy to use.
This role blends data engineering, integrations, and platform ownership, making it a great fit for someone who enjoys working at the intersection of infrastructure and business needs. You'll have real influence over technical decisions and a direct impact on how our data platform evolves over time.
Key Responsibilities
Design, build, and maintain robust ETL/ELT pipelines and data integrations
Integrate data from internal systems, SaaS platforms, and external partners
Develop and maintain data models, data marts, and analytics-ready datasets
Ensure data quality, availability, and reliability through monitoring and automation
Operate and evolve the data platform using CI/CD and Infrastructure as Code
Collaborate with BI, analytics, and application teams on data-related solutions
Implement data security, governance, and access control mechanisms
Contribute to architecture, standards, and best practices within data engineering
Continuously improve performance, scalability, and maintainability of data solutions
QualificationsRequired
3+ years of experience as a Data Engineer or similar role
Strong experience building ETL/ELT pipelines and data integrations
Proficiency in Python and/or other relevant programming languages
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure
Experience working with data lakes, cloud data warehouses, or analytics platforms
Nice to Have
Experience with Spark or distributed data processing frameworks
Experience with services such as AWS Glue, Lambda, EMR, or Azure Synapse / Fabric
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (e.g. Terraform, CDK)
Experience with CI/CD pipelines for data workloads
Data Engineering or cloud certifications (e.g. Databricks, AWS or Azure)
Formal education in a relevant field is beneficial, but equivalent work experience can compensate for missing formal education.
What We Offer
We offer a key role in a stable, well-established company with a collaborative culture and short decision-making paths. You will be part of an experienced and supportive team where you can influence technical direction and grow together with the organization. Your work will directly impact decision-making in merchandising, logistics, ecommerce and operations, enabling faster insights and improved customer experiences.
While many of us are passionate about sports and outdoor activities, this is not a requirement.
In addition to a competitive salary and pension, we offer an attractive employee discount in our stores.
Employment & Contact
This is a permanent position based in XXL HQ Bromma, Stockholm.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Viktor Bjerre, IT Delivery Manager, at viktor.bjerre@xxl.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7139518-2028499". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare XXL Sport & Vildmark AB
(org.nr 556685-0623), https://xxlsverige.teamtailor.com
Köpsvängen 10 (visa karta
)
168 67 BROMMA Arbetsplats
XXL Sverige Jobbnummer
9939684