We are currently seeking several strong Data Center Technician to support both company specific servers as well as servers onsite at customer data centers. The Swedish city or town of deployment will be determined and agreed on an individuals basis. The ideal candidate balances strong technical skills (Hardware, IT, and Cabling Management) is highly analytical with superior attention-to-detail, self-motivated, and a positive, humble 'results driven' attitude. Technicians are also expected to provide feedback, create documentation on both technical and non-technical process, and contribute to our knowledge library that can be leveraged by others, for example: KB Articles, SOP, lessons learned, etc. Additionally, the Tech will be both internal and external facing with the ability to lead and drive initiatives as assigned to conclusion.
Prepares, stages, sets up, and performs startups and shutdowns (e.g., racks, hard drives, switches) according to specific instructions provided via checklists, guides, standard protocols, and emails; assists and provides guidance to other technicians to complete challenging or complex tasks.
Performs diagnostics and troubleshooting following standard procedures, quickly identifies the cause(s) of issues, and replaces faulty components with minimal customer and business disruption.
Performs post-execution quality checks and verifies that grounding, staging, labeling, and cabling are set up properly according to safety protocols, deployment standards, and planned Network Design Tasks (NDTs),
Decommissions hardware for simple changes and refreshes (e.g., memory upgrades, OS rebuilds) following standard procedures with minimal guidance.
Follows procedures to communicate, report, and escalate incidents to appropriate Variscale Management.
Participates in daily safety briefings, completes required safety training, complies with safety procedures (e.g., equipment use, lifting, electrical hazards, ladder/rolling stair use).
Contributes to a positive and effective team environment by sharing information with others, contributing to regular team meetings, asking questions, and staying apprised of the status of others' work.
Proactively shares relevant information to enable efficient workflow and mitigate the impact that changes to their area of work will have on others.
Complies with Data Center Services (DCS) business unit and service-level policies, procedures, and deadlines.
Completes assigned tickets efficiently and in alignment with expectations for Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) per task type while meeting or exceeding established Service Level Agreements (SLAs), with minimal guidance from other technicians.
Has pride and a sense of accountability for the service quality, completeness, and resulting user experience; displays accountability and ownership of the data center facilities.
Learns the client's business and maintains a strong client focus to understand the impact of their work when completing tickets and assigned tasks.
What you bring:
Exceptional server hardware knowledge with deep understanding of all component & system type failures
Ability to assist in conducting failure analysis on field issues
Ability to assist in tracking server fleet health to investigate trends, new unknown issues, and validate that Veritas is maintaining customer SLA.
Solid experience with IPMI utilization in diagnostics
Administer software tools (e.g.: diagnostics, tests, FW updates)
experience in real-time issue resolution during deployment execution
Experienced with Windows Server OS & WinPE OS administration
Experience with Linux PXE services a plus.
Network troubleshooting of Layer-1, Layer-2, Layer-3
Basic Linux and Windows scripting experience
Virtual Machine set up and environment configurations
Ability to work autonomously and within a local or geographically dispersed team environment.
3+ years of experience as a data center technician
CompTIA A+ or equivalent experience
CompTIA Server+ or equivalent experience
CCENT or equivalent experience
Windows OS experience
Associate degree in computer science, computer engineering, Information technology or equivalent experience preferred
CCNA certification preferred
MCP/MSCE certification preferred
Scripting experience preferred
Powershell
Python
Bash
The ability to lift up to 50 pounds when necessary
The ability to safely climb ladders when necessary
The ability to wear personal protective gear correctly when necessary
The ability to stand and walk throughout the facility for extended periods without loss or reduction of productivity
The ability to (i) use their hands to handle, control, or feel objects, tools or controls, (ii) make quick, precise adjustments to machine controls, (iii) bend or twist their body and (iv) repeat movements for extended periods without loss or reduction of productivity Så ansöker du
