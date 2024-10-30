Data Center Critical Facilities Engineer
Equinix (Sweden) AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Equinix (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Job Summary
Has a substantial understanding of the job while working on assignments that are moderately difficult requiring judgement in resolving issues or making recommendations. Focus is on moderately difficult tasks, using substantial understanding of standard operating procedure. Supports the overall team.
Responsibilities
Facility / Infrastructure Maintenance
Performs moderately difficult preventative and corrective maintenance checks on-site to facility components
Performs moderately difficult repairs, maintenance, installations and on-site inspections to facility systems. Supports energy efficiency measures
Monitors the Building Monitoring System (BMS) and resolves moderately difficult alarm issues issues that require judgement in resolving while following standard operating procedures
Operates and maintains plumbing, fire suppression, and safety systems
Operates critical infrastructures under the supervision of more senior technical staff
Normally receives little instruction on daily work, general instructions on newly introduced assignments
Vendor Support
Supports the work approval process for service providers on moderately difficult maintenance work, for tracking: briefing at the start of work, work during the day workday/shift and final review of the work carried out. Ensures vendor maintenance activities are carried out as per Equinix's standard operating procedures
In cooperation with vendors, supports modifications to technical files for plants and equipment ensuring files and builds are up-to-date
Site Administration & Incident Support
Performs moderately difficult site logs for permits, such as Maintenance Operation Protocol (MOPs) and scripts
Identifies Single Points of Failure (SPOFs) and makes recommendations
Responds to all moderately difficult on-site incidents, including failures, problems and delays
Uses substantial understanding in following operating procedures to support on-site administration
Work Orders & Additional Projects
Completes routine work requests and circuit installations
Troubleshoots and maintains office equipment (if necessary); supports auxiliary equipment and machines with problem solving and repairs to avoid/minimize downtime
Makes minor changes to mechanical, electrical and specialized systems, as directed
Carries out infrastructure projects
Collaboration
Collaborates with others to resolve moderately difficult facility incidents
Effectively collaborates within the department; may mentor team members on general maintenance activities
Provides stakeholders of inventory needs in order to maintain optimal stock levels of critical parts and equipment
May recommend infrastructure projects
Qualifications
Typically requires a high school diploma and proven years of equivalent work experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Equinix (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556572-6816)
Kvastvägen 25 (visa karta
)
128 62 SKÖNDAL Arbetsplats
Sköndal Jobbnummer
8985826