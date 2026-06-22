Data Center Critical Facilities Engineer
Equinix (Sweden) AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Equinix (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Job Summary
The Critical Facilities Engineer operates, manages, maintains, and repairs HVAC systems, critical and non‐critical power systems, plumbing, fire control and suppression systems, roofing, exterior grounds, and all related vendor-supported activities within a mission‐critical environment.
This fast‐paced role supports overall Data Center operations by maintaining and improving critical infrastructure through scheduled maintenance and ad hoc repairs and troubleshooting.
Leadership & Operational Excellence
Demonstrate strong technical leadership by building an engaged, confident team and maintaining clear operational oversight. Provide weekly management updates on preventive maintenance, corrective actions, risks, and upcoming work.
Proactively plan and lead engineering drills (Engineering Response, Bridge Communication, Environmental), review proactive vendor reports, and conduct regular team meetings to address challenges, lessons learned, and improvements.
Maintain full ownership of the change management process by submitting and reviewing change requests within the agreed customer notice period, ensuring timely approvals, thorough risk assessments, MOP creation and effective coordination with stakeholders and vendors to support safe, compliant, and resilient operations.
Responsibilities
Regular Infrastructure Maintenance
Completes all maintenance protocols, plans, etc. on time and accurately, including daily, weekly and monthly site checks
Performs all planned repairs to mechanical, electrical and special systems
Makes minor changes to mechanical, electrical and special systems if necessary
Troubleshoot and maintain office equipment if necessary, supporting auxiliary equipment and machines with problem solving and minor repairs to minimize downtime
Addresses, reports, resolves and investigates all major failures, significant problems, and delays
Ensures that sufficient spare parts are available on site for frequently used parts or parts with long lead times and maintains critical spares register
Monitors for and responds to BMS (Building Monitoring System) alarms in accordance with engineering policies and procedures
Maintains plumbing and fire suppression systems
Vendor Management
Coordinates with vendors to ensure that maintenance activities are carried out as per Equinix's requirements
Edits and tracks the work approval process for service providers (including briefing at the start of work, control of work during the day, final review of the work carried out)
Recommend changes/updates to technical files for plants and equipment in cooperation with vendor, and the supervisors, ensuring as-built are up to date
Process and Policy Administration
Creates engineering scripts (switching schedules)
Ensures that all Equinix safety standards are followed
Ensures that quality procedures related to maintenance are followed
Ensures correct Incident Management processes are followed
Reviews processes, procedures, systems. Communicates process deviations and proposed changes to a higher level so that relevant follow-up measures can be carried out
Develops training and supports training of other Data Center (International Business Exchange) employees in relevant engineering topics and processes
Qualifications
Knowledge and Experience
Understanding of relevant codes, compliance regulations, and applicable safe work requirements
Familiar with common documents as it applies to design, documents, schemes, data sheets, and technical information
Relevant experience may include:
Building (Facility) Maintenance with experience working in large commercial properties such as a high rise building or a convention center
Maintenance technicians working in critical environments such as a hospital, hotel, or manufacturing plant where it's critical if you lose power or the AC or heating unit goes down
General mechanical experience such as Generator Repair, Auto Mechanic, Aircraft Mechanic, Electrician, HVAC Technician, etc.
Refrigeration handling certification preferred, electrical/mechanical license preferred
Skills and Attributes
Essential Duties/Physical specifications include:
Able to perform all essential job functions, including walking, standing, bending, stooping, climbing, lifting and manual dexterity, with or without reasonable accommodation
Ability to work days/nights/weekends/holidays, if needed and/or required
Familiar with all common applications needed to perform daily tasks, including CMMS, CRMs, productivity software, and draft drawing softwares
Skilled at working in alignment with all relevant safety measures
Skilled at communicating with and managing vendors
Able to communicate effectively with others, including oral and written instructions and reporting
Excellent problem solving and teamwork skills
Equinix is committed to ensuring that our employment process is open to all individuals, including those with a disability. If you are a qualified candidate and need assistance or an accommodation, please let us know by completing this form.
Equinix is an Equal Employment Opportunity and, in the U.S., an Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to unlawful consideration of race, color, religion, creed, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, place of birth, citizenship, sex, pregnancy / childbirth or related medical conditions, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital or domestic partnership status, age, veteran or military status, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, political / organizational affiliation, status as a victim or family member of a victim of crime or abuse, or any other status protected by applicable law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Equinix (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556572-6816)
Mariehällsvägen 32-44 (visa karta
)
161 02 BROMMA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9972978