Data Analyst (Data Visualization)

We are looking for two talented Data Analysts to join the Analytics & BI team of our client !
About the Client:
Our client team is part of a globally leading company in the fashion and retail industry, with a strong presence in both physical and digital markets. They are committed to offering sustainable and trendy products to a worldwide customer base.
Your Role:
Work closely with stakeholders to drive strategic initiatives and deliver actionable insights.
Execute end-to-end analytical projects in areas like retail strategy, omni growth, and customer behavior.
Translate complex business questions into structured analysis plans using large datasets.
Use SQL, R, Python, and other tools to provide data-driven recommendations.
Requirements:
Degree in engineering, business, economics, finance, statistics, or related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience as a data, insight, or business analyst.
Proficiency in SQL and advanced analytics using R or Python.
Strong communication and business acumen.
Proactive, self-driven, and able to manage multiple priorities independently.
