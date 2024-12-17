Data analyst and superuser with focus on environment
2024-12-17
Join a dynamic and forward-thinking team at Scania that is committed to guiding the company in sustainable practices. Our mission is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system, with ambitious Science Based Targets and a commitment to offering customers the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. As part of this, we are doing analysis of environmental data for Scania and TRATON group that will be reported in the annual report accordingly to CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).
This is us and your role in the team
In this role, you will be part of a R&D team of 19 sustainability experts, each specializing in various focus areas of sustainability. The team proudly reflects a diverse mix of talents and backgrounds, with members ranging from newly graduated individuals to seasoned professionals. We celebrate gender diversity and the richness that comes from having team members from various nationalities and cultures. You will be part of the core in the environmental team for creating CSRD reports. This is a new requirement for companies and the processes and methods are built up now. In this R&D group there are several people working together and this role will mostly focus on the process for setting requirements for an IT tool for environmental data analysis and reporting data collection. You will maintain regular communication and collaboration with other parts of the organisation such as IT departments and environmental experts at the brands within TRATON.
What will you do?
This role's main responsibility is analysis and reporting of environmental data. For example you will:
• Analyse and report data so that it can be used as a fact base to support our strategies as well as create transparency to our stakeholders.
• Develop the process for data collection and aggregation. With recent requirements, like CSRD, environmental data is more often viewed together with financial data thus requiring regular reports and well defined reporting scope.
• You will map the different consumers of environmental data and their needs as a basis for requirements on our IT solution. This will be done with respect to our stakeholders, e.g. R&D, S&M, Business Units, Communications, TRATON and brands; MAN, Scania VW T&B and Navistar.
• Cooperate across the TRATON brands regarding decarbonization methods and analyses.
• Prepare insightful reports and presentations for management and stakeholders.
• Follow internal and external development of existing and future decarbonization frameworks e.g. Net Zero frameworks developed by Science Based Target Initiative to define the IT needs.
Who are we searching for? Do you fit the profile?
You have a relevant university degree and it is meritorious to have a broad knowledge about the products, our customer offer and the business of TRATON and its associated brands. Preferably you have worked for at least 3 years. To use analysis of data as the source for knowledge is natural for you and you have probably worked close to an IT department,
maybe as super-user of analysis tools. You are structured, result oriented, and have strong analytical skills, as well as a curious mindset. It's valuable if you have worked with reporting and/or environmental calculations.
You like seeing things from a broad perspective as well as going into the details. Interacting with people from different parts of the organization comes naturally for you and you have a very good ability to present to broad audiences as well as transfer knowledge in smaller groups.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact:
Fredrik Magnusson (Sustainability Expert, CSRD), 08-553 806 85
Emil Axelson (Head of Sustainability Analysis), 08-553 508 34
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2025-01-19. Selection and interviews will take place in January.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
9066610