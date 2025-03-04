Data Analyst
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Täby
, Värmdö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Main focus is the data analyst scope of the product / program / team where you are expected to contribute to the short- and long-term agenda.
Understanding the added value of product / team's work. Following up OKRs through setting and following up KPIs.
Data discovery, building data products, testing and evaluating model outputs, in collaboration closely with other roles in the product / team, i.e. DS, DE, Business Expert, etc.
Solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics and effectively communicating findings to a variety of stakeholders.
Framing the problem together with stakeholders, exploring large data sets, preparing data for own analysis.
Creating and maintaining documentation related to your work to ensure that stakeholders have the necessary information to understand the data & analysis input/outputs.
Sharing knowledge in Communities of Practice, thereby enriching the collective understanding and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
The H&M Group's Tech organization created a completely new product organization where we explore new ways of working, have a customer focused mindset, embrace our strong values, and release the power of our people to innovate and develop products that make a meaningful impact to customers all over the world. The team aims to continuously surprise and delight our customers and accelerate our business - by releasing the power of people, data and technology. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech will deliver technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business or a related field.
Proficiency in SQL . Some experience with Python/R or similar. Familiarity with git and transformation tools such as dbt.
Proficiency with data visualization tools such as PowerBI.
Theoretical and applied knowledge in statistics.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.
Strong business acumen and interest in H&M's businesses throughout the whole value chain.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
Where applies, good understanding of product development principles.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, H&M based colleagues also receive
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9199204