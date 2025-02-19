Data analyst
2025-02-19
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful. We do both! Ericsson is the leader in bringing 5G to market globally. We have also started to engage in the upcoming 6G technology and its challenges.
We are now looking for a Data analyst to analyse, model, and optimize our Ericsson Radio System (ERS) configuration system. In this job, you will get a deep understanding of Ericsson's product portfolio, features, capabilities, and optimizations. Within the area, we are in the beginning of the journey to evolve our product business flow with digitalization, automation, and intelligence. Therefore, you will have a chance to learn, propose, lead, and make real changes.
We care about people. We consistently provide mentorship, development plans, and opportunities to individuals for the career that you want to be.
What you will do:
You will be a Data analyst in the ERS configuration and modelling team.
* To drive and deliver tasks in the ERS configuration and modelling team.
* To deliver models by extracting data from domain experts, and guide domain experts to define concepts in model-friendly terms.
* To connect with and support software developers who implement our models in different types of languages.
* To collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders in the CPI team, commercial tools, projects in PEUs, etc.
The skills you bring:
* Master's degree in telecommunication, engineering, mathematics, etc. Ph.D is also welcome and is a plus from education background perspective.
* Structured and analytical skills
* Good skills in data analysis and presentation
* 1-5 years work experience record working in Ericsson product development units Radio, RAN compute system or design organizations
* Experience with fuelling data systems with automation and intelligence
* AIML project experience
