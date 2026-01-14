Data Analyst - People Analytics
2026-01-14
Job Description
What You'll Do
As Data Analyst within People Analytics, you'll support data-informed decision-making across the people life cycle by delivering reliable reporting, analysis and insights. This is a hands-on role where you'll be driving the full analytical life cycle, from understanding business questions and forming hypotheses through development, data analysis, and actionable insights and recommendations. You'll work closely with a cross-functional team of other Data Analysts, Product Managers, People Insight Specialists and HR Process Owners to ensure people data is accessible, trusted and actionable with the goal of enabling impactful people decisions across the H&M Group.
Key Responsibilities:
Partner with Product Management, People Analytics and HR stakeholders to understand needs and translate those into clear analytical approaches.
Deliver end-to-end people analytics from data extraction and analysis to insight, visualization and recommendations.
Build and maintain dashboards and reports in Power BI that track people metrics such as workforce composition, hiring, retention, engagement and more.
Identify and analyze trends and patterns in people data to support both operational and strategic decision-making.
Ensure data quality and consistency by validating, documenting and improving people data, dashboards and metrics.
Who You'll Work With
As a Data Analyst, you'll be part of our digital HR team that's responsible for digital solutions that enable and support people processes across the H&M Group. You'll collaborate with HR experts and senior leaders across central and regional functions, Product Managers, People Insights Specialists, Data Analysts, as well as vendor partners and technical teams in cyber security and AI/AD, alongside legal and compliance teams. Together, you'll turn people and data needs into clear, usable and trusted solutions that create business value.
Who You Are
We're looking for people with...
Several years of experience working as a Data Analyst or in a similar analytical role within data, analytics, or HR.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Analytics, Data Science, Statistics, Economics, Business, or a related field.
Strong analytical skills and experience working with large datasets.
Solid and hands-on experience creating dashboards and visualizations in tools such as Power BI, Tableau or similar.
Experience extracting and transforming data from data warehouses or similar data sources.
Ability to turn complex analysis into clear insights and recommendations.
Experience working in complex, global organizations.
And people who are...
Strong in problem-solving with an ability to frame business issues and needs into analytical questions and translate findings into practical recommendations.
Hands-on in discovery, using dialogue, feedback and insight to understand needs.
Clear communicator who works efficiently across business and technical teams.
Comfortable taking ownership of data, identifying patterns and proactively surfacing insights and opportunities.
It's a plus if you have...
Knowledge of statistical methods and experience with SQL, Python or R.
Exposure to data mesh, sustainability or regulatory reporting.
Experience with HR systems (e.g. SAP SuccessFactors).
Additional Information
Who We Are
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. For this role are unable to provide relocation assistance or visa sponsorship. Applicants must have existing work authorization for the country in which the role is located.
Why You'll Love Working Here
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Join Us
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
