Danish-speaking Customer Support Agent to Aspia
Academic Work Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join Aspia, a rapidly growing leader in accounting, payroll, and tax services, recognized for its innovative proprietary business system. Be part of a dynamic team driving efficiency and user satisfaction in a collaborative environment.
About the role
Academic Work is seeking, on behalf of Aspia, someone who wants to work in technical support at a growing company within accounting, payroll, and tax. The company uses a proprietary business system that is utilized by both customers and internal employees. The role involves handling incoming cases via phone and email, with a focus on case management, troubleshooting, and guiding users through issues.
We are looking for someone who can start immediately. The assignment will initially last six months, with strong opportunities for both extension and permanent employment. You will be based at Aspia's office at St. Eriksplan, with the possibility to work from home two days per week.
You are offered
An assignment at a leading company within the accounting industry
A close-knit team with a welcoming and inclusive culture, as well as an engaged Team Leader
Opportunities for skills development in customer service case management with a focus on IT and finance
A dedicated Consultant Manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your continued career
Work tasks
In the role of Customer Support Agent, you will handle cases for Aspia's customers in Denmark, which includes the following tasks:
Managing cases via email and phone
Acting as the first point of contact for customer users and internal employees when troubleshooting technical issues in Aspia's business system and its integrated subsystems
Maintaining collaboration with Second Line support and other cross-functional teams
Contributing to the development of processes and routines
We are looking for
Has fluent proficiency in Danish, both spoken and written
Has very good proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Has previous experience in customer support
Has good system and computer skills
It is meritorious if you have
Background in economics and/or interest in IT
Experience with accounting and/or business systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Service-oriented approach
Solution- and quality-focused mindset
Strong communication skills
Responsible and driven work ethic
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TISF4M". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9811463