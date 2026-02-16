Danish-speaking Customer Support
2026-02-16
Right now, we are looking for more amazing Customer Service Representatives to join our office at Lindholmen in Gothenburg!
Are you searching for an energetic and developing workplace? Are you motivated by helping others in a fast-paced environment? Do you want to learn something new and have an interest in customer service? Then you might be the right person for our team!
Job Responsibilities
As a Customer Service Representative, you will provide exceptional support on behalf of our clients in the medical technology sector. Your task will be to deliver top-class customer service, and your days will be filled with questions related to medical technology. The work is primarily conducted via incoming phone calls, but also through email and web forms.
The customer service opening hours are Monday-Friday, 08:00-17:00. This means your shifts will include both daytime and evenings. The position starts with paid training, where you will learn both the technical aspects of the job and how to provide the best customer service.
About You
At Foundever, we believe your personality is more important than your previous experience, so we do not require prior work experience. However, to thrive here, we think you are positive and helpful, have strong communication skills, and can make quick decisions. You are also efficient, take responsibility for your tasks, and easily adapt to new situations.
Requirements
Fluent in Danish
Good command of English, both spoken and written
Basic computer skills
Completed upper secondary education (high school)
Clean criminal record
Merits
Previous experience in customer service or another service profession
Interest in medicine
About Us
As a global leader in customer support and customer experience for products and business solutions, Foundever partners with the world's most beloved brands-from large companies to local startups-to design, build, and deliver competitive support in every customer interaction.
At Foundever, we have 170,000 employees across 170 contact centers worldwide, helping 750 clients maximize the customer experience and build customer loyalty.
Our company culture is defined by our motto: Create your best moments!
About the Position
Employment type: Permanent position with an initial 6-month probationary period
Work hours: Full-time
Start date: April 13
Location: Gothenburg, Lindholmen
Salary and benefits: Fixed monthly salary according to our collective agreement, wellness allowance, and the possibility of bonuses. Så ansöker du
