Dairy Technology Specialist
AB Tetra Pak / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-09-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Business Stream Dairy within Liquid Food Solutions, Tetra Pak Processing Equipment is looking for a person to take on a role as Dairy Technology Specialist. This role will be instrumental in linking the behaviour and quality of the produced products to the value proposition of our processing line solutions. We are looking for an experienced professional who will support commercial opportunities and development activities with application knowledge within liquid dairy processing.
In your position as Dairy Technology Specialist, you will, together with our existing Dairy technologist team, be a key person in the global organization, driving technology and knowledge development, supporting sales and order fulfilment both within the Business Stream and to our markets and customers.
We offer you a challenging position in a highly qualified team and close cooperation with sales and market companies all over the world.
This is a permanent position. You can expect to travel up to 20-25% of your working time. The location of the position is in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As our Dairy Technology Specialist, you will:
Support customers with dairy processing technology expertise, troubleshooting and audits of their production facilities
Drive dairy application and technology development through technology scouting, and as a requester and participant in Tetra Pak technology development projects
Take the role of trial leader in customer and internal trials in our Processing Development Centre.
Train and drive the competence development of our global organization within the area of dairy and processing technology
Support the sales team and line solution managers with food technology expertise and product knowledge to provide best practice production solutions
We believe you have
A master's degree in Food Science, Food Chemistry or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years of practical experience from the food processing industry, preferably from dairy production
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
We are looking for a highly self-motivated and outgoing person with a strong personal drive. You enjoy being the expert, sharing your knowledge and inspiring people while keeping your curiosity and adapting to new learnings. You have the ability to listen to and absorb customer needs to contribute to our value proposition and market understanding. Your communication skills are excellent, and you can build trust and good relations with global colleagues, in both sales and technically oriented positions.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 1st October, 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Katarina Ternström at katarina.ternstrom@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Ilona Szoke at ilona.szoke@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9513697