Cybersecurity Specialist
2024-08-29
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Product Cybersecurity Support Engineer will be responsible for providing support in
the following areas:
1. CSMS Process:
Assist in understanding, implementing, and maintaining the Volvo Cars CSMS
process within the organization.
2. CSMS Development:
Support in the development and continuous improvement of the Cybersecurity
Management System.
3. TARA Reviews:
Conduct Threat and Risk Analysis (TARA) reviews and provide
recommendations.
4. Cybersecurity (CS) Concept:
Clarify CS concepts, principles, and best practices to R&D teams.
5. CS Specification:
Assist in creating and reviewing cybersecurity specifications.
6. CS Validation:
Assist in cybersecurity validation processes.
7. CS Assessment:
Assist in cybersecurity assessments and compliance checks.
8. Confirmation Reviews:
Performing confirmation reviews to ensure that security measures are effective
and compliant with established standards and policies.
9. Process Instruction, Guideline, and Templates:
Comprehensive documentation for process instructions, guidelines, and
customizable templates. Ersättning
