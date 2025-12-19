Cybersecurity Engineer
2025-12-19
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer on behalf of our client.We are now looking for an experienced Cybersecurity Engineer to support our customer in a critical product development environment. In this role, you will be integrated into both the Cybersecurity Department and Product Development teams, playing a key part in ensuring that cybersecurity requirements are fully implemented throughout the electronic product development lifecycle.
About the AssignmentAs a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will organize and manage cybersecurity activities from concept through delivery. You will work closely with technical design teams, suppliers, and stakeholders to ensure that cybersecurity objectives, regulations, and best practices are met. Your contributions will be essential in securing complex systems and supporting the customer's compliance with relevant cybersecurity standards.
ResponsibilitiesIn this role, you will be responsible for:
• Analyzing security needs, including laws and local regulations, and defining security objectives and key risk strategies.- Planning cybersecurity activities within the development lifecycle, including estimations of cost and timelines.- Delivering key cybersecurity artefacts such as:
Product threat modelsVulnerability analysesSecurity requirements cascaded to suppliersThird-party risk managementSecure development principlesCybersecurity operating proceduresConducting security testing and evaluating the cybersecurity level of developed products.Providing cybersecurity expertise during technical design meetings.Managing vulnerabilities, cybersecurity issues, and action plans.Contributing to audits to ensure compliance with cybersecurity standards.
RequirementsTo succeed in this assignment, you should have:
A university or engineering degree in embedded systems, telecommunications, or cybersecurity.
Minimum 5 years of experience within Railway Signalling.
Knowledge of architecture concepts for systems and networks, operating systems, and relevant programming languages.
Understanding of techniques for evaluating system security.
A dynamic and autonomous working style, with creativity and the ability to operate in complex environments.
Knowledge of cybersecurity standards and regulations such as CRA, IEC 62443, NIST, and NIS, or experience with cybersecurity risk analysis methods (considered a plus).
Additional InformationLocation: On-site in VästeråsStart date: 2026.01.16Duration: 12 monthsPlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
