Cybersecurity Engineer
2024-08-05
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Work on tools and methods that ensure trust, security and risk-management in Electrolux connected products, their development and supporting infrastructure. This may include threat-modelling, security-testing, security infrastructure management, cybersecurity compliance and certification, cybersecurity risk assessment and others, to support Electrolux long-term cybersecurity and privacy strategy for Digital Products.
In detail, you will:
• Drive adoption of cybersecurity tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience organization;
• Evolve and manage Cybersecurity Platform components, such as PKI or Digital Signer;
• Compose and update threat models and assess security posture and risks related to Electrolux Digital Products;
• Carry out cybersecurity reviews and propose cybersecurity improvements to Electrolux Digital Products, ensure adoption of Security-by-design, working together with the Digital Product teams and Senior Architects;
• Drive adoption of cybersecurity tools (e.g. SAST, DAST, SCA, SBOM, fuzzying) across Electrolux Digital Products;
• Continuously improve and test processes and procedures for security incident handling;
• Verify compliance to cybersecurity legislation and Electrolux internal policies.
Who you are:
• You have a good understanding of cybersecurity principles, IoT systems and modern networking and computing architectures;
• You possess experience and expertise in some of: embedded system security, cloud/mobile security, TCP/IP security, authentication/authorization methods, PKI, digital signature, secure boot, security hardening;
• Experience and/or expertise in: security code review, threat modelling, security testing with any of SAST, DAST, SBOM, SCA, or other cybersecurity testing tools and techniques, security risk assessment, secure development lifecycle, incident-response and disaster-recovery procedure, or anomaly detection, will be an advantage;
• You have experience with Agile development methods and tools such as Atlassian SaaS; you are familiar with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, CircleCI);
• You have 3+ years of experience with cybersecurity aspects of digital product development and a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering, or comparable experience. Master's Degree and/or cybersecurity specialization, is a plus.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden), Porcia, Forli (Italy) or Prague (Czech Republic).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office! Porcia (Italy) is about 1-hour distance from the city of Venice and Forli about 40 minutes from Bologna.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
