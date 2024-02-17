Cybersecurity Concept Design Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about cybersecurity and implementation of cybersecurity mechanisms? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the cybersecurity vehicle type approval? Would you like to work in a great team with competent and helpful colleagues?
The Team
Our team, "Cybersecurity Infrastructure Capabilities and Type approval" is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and improving our product cybersecurity management system (PCSMS) in a continues manner along with releasing cybersecurity infrastructure requirements (also called CS System Specification), supporting teams to do high level attack vector analysis and vehicle TARA analysis to facilitate releasing work products according to state of the arts standards such as ISO/SEA 21434 and UNECE 155.
In this role you will get the opportunity to work with the latest cybersecurity solutions and collaborate with experts within this domain. We are also coordinating the CS work across the whole organization at Group Truck Technology (GTT).
Our mission is to develop and maintain our product cybersecurity management system's instructions, guidelines; provide cybersecurity architect and concept and release needed Cybersecurity infrastructure requirements to ensure implementation of cybersecurity concept. We are therefore, looking for a Cybersecurity Concept Design Engineer who can support us by defining the security zone concept considering the holistic vehicle TARA analysis, E/E architect, exposure interfaces and architectural topology, writing cybersecurity attribute requirements, refine requirement to system specification and provide guidelines for allocation of requirements on ECU level. This needs to be done by considering TARA analysis done at Vehicle level and align to risk determination.
In this role you are supposed to define the needed cybersecurity system requirements with capability to be allocated on ECU. These requirements will later be implemented either by the in-house development team or sent to the supplier. You will also work and collaborate with different ARTs (Agile Release Train) and introduce cybersecurity infrastructure requirements.
The main responsibilities entailed in this role are:
* Provide roadmap for CS Concept Design and CS technical specification
* Providing cybersecurity attribute requirements and refine the requirements to corresponding cybersecurity specification such as Access Control, HSM (Hardware Security Module) Security on-board and off-board requirements, Secure Boot, IP Firewall, Secure Software Download, IDS, IPS
* Technical support to security technologies supporting implementation, evolution, and operations of the multi-layer authentication infrastructure
* Release verification specifications needed for testing of CS system specification.
Who are you?
As a person, you have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams and are proficient at leading all phases of projects, programs and initiatives of diverse scope and complexity.
Required qualifications:
* BSc. or MSc. in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Experience within Embedded System Engineering
* Documented experience in CS concept design, CS architect within automotive industry
* Documented experience of working with type approval (R155) and ISO/SAE 21434
* Documented experience of writing cybersecurity requirement based on common practices
* Experience in agile methods
Curious? Want to join the team?
Don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Mahshad Mahally, Director Cybersecurity & Functional Safety. Email- mahshad.mahally@volvo.com
