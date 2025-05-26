Cyber Security Specialist
What we do at Qliro At Qliro we deliver safe and simple payments. We are a dedicated partner to our merchants who serve their customers every day. We believe that if our merchants grow, we grow. We are a company of dedicated, friendly and highly competent people that together have redefined what Qliro and payments can be. We are now on a journey of scaling our business both here in Sweden and the Nordics.
What your team does We are the Cloud & IT Operations team - responsible for running and maintaining the infrastructure that powers both our cloud and on-premises platforms. With a platform engineering mindset, we design and build the tools, automation, and templates that empower our software engineering teams to deliver applications quickly, securely, and at scale.
What you will get to do
About the Role As an Cyber Security Specialist, you will be a key player in safeguarding our cloud and on-premises infrastructure, products, and services. Working closely with IT, DevOps, and our external partners, you'll ensure security best practices are implemented across the organization. This is a hands-on technical role that combines security operations, architecture, and project coordination.
Key Responsibilities
Identify and assess cybersecurity risks across the organization, recommend mitigation strategies, and support incident investigations and root cause analysis to ensure compliance with internal and external requirements
Monitor and manage core security technologies, including EDR, CNAPP, SIEM, ASM, DAST, MDM and vulnerability scanners
Lead the vulnerability management lifecycle, including internal and external scans, remediation tracking, and risk reporting across our tech landscape
Lead and coordinate penetration testing efforts and manage bug bounty programs to proactively identify and remediate security vulnerabilities
Promote Security by Design and Zero Trust principals through secure configurations, policy development, architectural input, and DevSecOps collaboration
Partner with internal teams and external SOC providers to strengthen threat detection and response capabilities
Support security governance by contributing to risk analysis, compliance efforts, and participation in key forums and audits
Present risk insights and emerging security trends to leadership, driving continuous improvement in policies, practices and strategies
What you bring to the team Who You Are
3 - 5 years of experience in cybersecurity and Cyber security operations
Practical knowledge of security assessments and operations, vulnerability management, endpoint security, threat detection and incident response
Familiarity with cloud and hybrid environments (AWS, on-premises, Entra ID, Microsoft 365)
Strong problem-solving abilities with a proactive, hands-on approach; highly curious, confident in owning your area of responsibility, and committed to staying up to date with emerging cybersecurity trends
Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively across both technical and non-technical teams, translating complex technical concepts into easily understandable terms
Certifications such as OSCP, CPTS, CEH, or similar are a plus
Familiarity with Linux, containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes) and other DevOps concepts is a plus
