Cyber Security Leader- Range Operations Digital Range

2023-11-21
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Creating long term success for IKEA, together (Business Transformation)
We want to become an even more affordable, sustainable, and accessible home furnishing retailer in an omni-channel reality. We bring business and data & technology together to improve how we work and meet customers and enable us to focus on creating value. So we can continuously improve and scale IKEA, together with our partners and the many people.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
IKEA Core Business Range is now looking for Cybersecurity Leader!
In the Information Security & Data Privacy team, we support our business in understanding the value of information and digital assets; to ensure it is trustworthy, available when needed, managed with a particular attention to privacy and properly protected to foster customers' trust in IKEA. All to create a better everyday life for the many people. We ensure that information security and data privacy is naturally integrated in the business development. Internet of Things, Virtual reality, app development and global legal challenges are all parts of our scope.
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Leader with experience and knowledge across multiple security domains, that can help us build the future of IKEA. Our ethos is security and privacy by design. We expect security to be a built-in quality aspect, not a bolted-on property.
As Cybersecurity Leader, you will work closely together with the business, architects, and engineers, focusing on enabling IKEA to produce secure and high-quality services and products, to create a better everyday life for the many people. In this role you will be the spokesperson for Cybersecurity and incorporate yourself in ongoing projects and initiatives.
You will support and secure the development of products and services across the value chain within IKEA Range, in close cooperation with Inter IKEA Group. You will drive your own agenda and work closely with our specialists within legal, risk management and compliance to mention a few.
So, are you the one we are looking for?
If so, we will be happy to receive your application in English before 10th of December 2023. The recruitment process will be ongoing so don't wait with submitting your application.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Henrik Frisk, Business Navigation Managers for Furniture's, at +46 723-527 436 and if you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Christina Appelqvist, +46-766-113408.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
Sounds interesting? Let's connect...
This is a permanent position located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please send your application - CV and motivation letter in English - latest by December 15th, 2023. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com
