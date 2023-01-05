Cyber security lead
2023-01-05
Would you like to be a part of a global organization and make a difference for our world? Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Do you want to help us grow and lead the product Cyber Security and Privacy related activities within the System R&D Department? Then you should apply for this position as a Cyber Security Lead!
Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global company, so it is important that you thrive in an international work environment that is constantly changing and that you are result-oriented. as a person we think that you should be accountable, enterprising and structured in your work. since most of the work is done in teams, it is important that you are good at collaborating with others and have good communications skills. we develop software for diagnostic systems under strict regulatory requirements, so you should have great integrity and be good at documenting your work. we also value knowledge in risk management and development methodology. this position requires many years of experience working with security issues / cyber security and experience of leading roles in development projects.
we would like to see that you have an interest in the life-science organization and are driven to benefit society. Thermo Fisher Scientific is a modern company in constant change, and therefore we would like to see you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced organization. you probably have broad technical knowledge which contributes to the fact that it is easy for you to familiarize yourself with new problem areas and come up with new solutions in a proactive way.
we hope that you want to develop in the long term in our team, where we can give you good development opportunities and the chance to influence Thermo Fisher's security future!
requirement :
• university degree or master's engineer in computer technology, electrical engineering or technical physics
• several years of experience in a similar position working with security issues / cyber security
• experience of leading roles in development projects
• long experience from the development of instrument software or operator software
• long experience from software implementation (windows platform, mainly c# & .net)
• communicates in english both spoken and written
meritorious:
• experience of working with diagnostic instruments in life-science companies
• knowledge from risk management and development methodology
as a cyber security lead you will work in the software r&d group, which today consists of 11 people. Your focus will be on security issues and you will lead product cyber security and privacy related activities within the system r&d department. We currently work primarily in c#/.net with Microsoft's latest development environments and tools. The group is responsible for software for managing Phadia systems and evaluating test results in areas such as; instrument software, application software, web services, cloud services and "app" development.
You will work in a broad role and be the lead for our future and set up the pipeline forward on how to manice new heights in our security area.
Read how our r&d professionals in Sweden are enjoying our innovative work atmosphere and the role they are playing in helping humankind: Thermo fisher r&d careers in Uppsala, Sweden. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aw6ayxc4l10
In summary, you will touch on areas such as;
• responsible for and lead development in the department of internal processes, tools and working methods related to the properties of our products regarding cyber security and privacy.
• work together with key functions within thermo fisher scientific regarding cyber security and privacy.
• development of specifications from customer requirements and internal requirements
• lead security design, guide implementation, testing and verification of software
• participate in design reviews and change management steering groups
• work with risk management and handling of complaints according to our quality systems
• responsible for writing and updating technical documentation
