Cyber Security Enthusiastic Engineer
Semcon Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Semcon Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Let's Enjoy Securing the World
We work with technology that matters, we work with technology that bring use, and we work with technology that is fun.
Our department at Software and Emerging tech is growing, and so is Semcon. We are continuously looking for ways to increase the intelligence in the solutions we offer, keeping the following in mind: People First.
In the current scenario, security in all relevant fields have become a point of concern and that is why we are looking for passionate cyber security engineers for both in-house and customer assignments. Our portfolio ranges from embedded to cloud, from AI to simulations, from automotive to life sciences, and these are just a few broad examples. All of them have one thing in common: securing the product we deliver.
Our vision is to combine the physical and digital worlds to provide user friendly miracles.
Currently we are working with multiple customer projects at our water-front office in Lindholmen.
We want to strengthen the team with individuals who are interested in the following:
• AI
• Data Science
• CI/CD
• C/C++/Java/Azure/AWS/etc
• Cloud solutions
• Cyber Security- IoT/Automotiv/Cloud/CI/CD
Requirements:
We believe you are a committed, dedicated individual who has a great sense of humor and want to enjoy your days in a fun environment while contributing to making our advancement of technology.
You are well equipped with different programming languages, cyber security principles and processes, and a merit if you are aware of ISO standards such as IS0-27001 and UNEC-155.
What do we offer:
We offer competitive health benefits. We offer attractive work from home equipment. We offer a politics free, empowering work environment. We offer many events, gatherings, after works, etc where you will feel a sense of belonging. We offer a politics free, empowering work environment. And most important: we offer ownership on what we do.
Semcon is an equal opportunity employer where your race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or gender does not determine where in life you should be placed.
What are you waiting for? Send your CV in and let's have a chat!
Mohammad Islam, Team Manager Software & Emerging Techmohammad.islam@semcon.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Semcon Sweden AB
(org.nr 556555-8193) Arbetsplats
Semcon Sweden Kontakt
Mohammad Islam mohammad.islam@semcon.com Jobbnummer
7283549