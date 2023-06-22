Cyber Security Engineer
2023-06-22
Join our team as a Cybersecurity Engineer, where you 'll have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in ensuring the safety and security of our customers vehicle components. In this role, you 'll play a vital part in developing security control system specifications and implementing cybersecurity mechanisms at the forefront of automotive technology.
As a member of our dedicated Cybersecurity Infrastructure team within the department of Cybersecurity and Functional Safety, you 'll be responsible for conducting comprehensive attack vector analyses at the vehicle level. By considering exposure interfaces, you 'll generate top-level function requirements that will shape our robust cybersecurity framework. Your expertise will refine these requirements into system specifications, ready to be allocated on the Electronic Control Units (ECUs).
You 'll collaborate closely with both in-house development teams and external suppliers, ensuring the implementation of cutting-edge cybersecurity measures throughout our organization. Leading projects, programs, and initiatives of varying complexity, you 'll demonstrate your proficiency in delivering results at every phase.
Your responsibilities will include defining and refining cybersecurity attribute requirements, such as Access Control, Hardware Security Module (HSM) Security, Secure Boot, IP Firewall, and Secure Software Download. Additionally, you 'll provide technical support for the implementation, evolution, and operation of our multi-layer authentication infrastructure.
To excel in this role, you 'll bring your extensive experience in system design and requirement management. A solid understanding of architect design or cybersecurity concept design is essential, with documented expertise in at least one of these areas.
Familiarity with TARA, ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE 155 is also highly valued.
We 're seeking individuals with a passion for innovation and a dedication to join us on this exciting journey, where you 'll contribute to shaping the future of cybersecurity in the automotive industry.
About Akkodis
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions.
When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market. We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. From training our client 's teams, to delivering projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for our client 's business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. Applications are processed as they are sent in, so a position may be filled before the last application day.
If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact hiring business manager Jonna Persson at jonna.persson@akkodisgroup.com Ersättning
