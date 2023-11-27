Cyber Security Engineer - Security Controls
Company Description
H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to lead one of our Global Engineering teams, focused on Security Controls and drive our delivery and services portfolio for cloud security controls, data protection and other security controls throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands.
Job Description
Cyber Security Engineers implement the right security controls in software and services and across the technological landscape to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive data.
Our Cyber Security Engineer's provides specific security competence in core tech domains, e.g. secure software development, cloud, network, key and encryption, and data protection. In this capacity, a cyber security engineer is part of the proactive work to help shape the tech delivery of H&M, enabling project and product teams to develop secure products and services to protect our customers, business, colleagues and ecosystem.
Responsibilities
Support the tech delivery in product and services teams with expert security knowledge relevant to a specific technology area or domain (e.g. cloud, network security, key & encryption, secure software development, data protection, data privacy, disaster recovery and business continuity planning).
Design, build, test, deploy, confirm security compliance, provide technical support, and recommend improvements to products, services and dedicated security solutions.
Develop the required processes and tools to support the tech delivery teams.
Define and develop security guardrails.
Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of the organization's data, systems, and networks.
Troubleshooting security and security control problems.
Ensuring that the organization's data and infrastructure are protected by enabling the appropriate security controls.
Participating in the change management process.
Identify automation opportunities and participate in the design, implementation, and support of automation solutions.
Daily administrative tasks, reporting, and communication with the relevant departments in the organization.
Qualifications
You have experience in Cloud services like Azure and Google Cloud.
You have worked with one or more of the following systems: Microsoft Defender, Sentinel and/or Pureview, email and domain security, Office 365 Security.
You take the initiative and are not afraid to take the first steps to identify and address existing and potential obstacles, issues and opportunities.
You are curious and passionate about technology, how things work and are put together.
You enjoy acquiring new knowledge and learning new skills.
Ability to prioritize projects, comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with excellent communications skills
You are a problem solver with strong analytic ability, creativity and customer and business drive.
You show commitment and ownership and demonstrate attention to detail and accuracy.
You are open to change and humble about not always knowing everything, so you ask.
You are an effective team player that can express technical concepts, ideas, feelings, opinions, and conclusions to peers and people with an only limited technical background and contribute positively to your team environment.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount cards, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to creating an inclusive & diverse workplace with a dynamic and innovative culture.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
