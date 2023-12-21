Customs Specialist
About the position
As Customs Specialist, you work closely with the Transport Shipping Team and Managers in the supply chain and purchasing area, with mainly customs related queries. Also with other internal departments as well as external service providers and stakeholders. Ronneby is a central warehouse for the Nordic market for all Tarkett products, and global distribution center of the products produced in Ronneby.
We offer a freedom under responsibility in a swift changing environment. With possibilities for own growth and development. Customs Specialist is a new role in Ronneby and you will have the opportunity to be a part of building and shaping our future Logistics department.
Customs Compliance
* Ensure compliance with all relevant customs laws, regulations, and procedures.
* Stay updated on changes in customs regulations and communicate the impact on the organization.
* Lead the AEO-S compliance within the plant organisation
Documentation and Record-Keeping
* Manage and organize customs documentation for imports and exports.
* Maintain accurate records to facilitate audits and regulatory inspections.
Tariff Classification
* Classify products according to tariff schedules.
* Work closely with internal teams to determine correct classifications and optimize duty payments.
Coordination with Stakeholders
* Collaborate with freight forwarders, customs brokers, and government agencies to facilitate smooth clearance processes.
* Communicate effectively with internal teams to ensure seamless customs operations.
Risk Management
* Identify and assess potential risks related to customs compliance.
* Implement measures to mitigate risks and ensure a proactive approach to compliance.
Continuous Improvement
* Evaluate and streamline customs processes for efficiency.
* Propose and implement improvements to enhance overall customs operations.
Qualifications
To succeed:
You possess a relevant education in customs compliance and transportation, and/or years of experience thereof.
You have good linguistic skills in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
You have strong interpersonal skills and have the ability to develop relationships and keep good cooperation with your stakeholders. Personal suitability is highly valued in this position.
Strongly meritorious is knowledge in SAP and advanced competence in Excel.
We apply ongoing selection and warmly welcome your application as soon as possible
About Tarkett
With net sales of 3,4 mdr euros in 2022, Tarkett is a global leader in innovative and sustainable solutions for flooring and sports surfaces. With almost 11,000 employees and 30 production sites, Tarkett serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide and sells 1.3 million sqm of flooring every day for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields.
Tarkett provides integrated flooring to professionals and end-users that measurably enhance both people's quality of life and the life-time return of building facilities.
Ronneby is one of the largest sites in the Tarkett group with 530 employees and produces around 22 million square meters vinyl floor every year. The homogeneous vinyl flooring is used in public places, our major segments are hospitals and schools.
Do you want to know more? Check it out here: www.tarkett.com https://youtu.be/aPtvCmb4SpE
How to apply
In this recruitment, Tarkett AB collaborates with Telin Rekrytering & Konsult and you apply for the position via telinrekrytering.se
We work with ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR legislation. For your application to be valid, please register and apply via our website.
If you have questions or want to know more, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Richard Herbertsson on phone 072-33 77 455 or email richard@telinrekrytering.se
