Customs Manager to Mycronic!
2024-10-30
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where they continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have several years of work experience within the customs- and import area and are looking for a role
where you will have the chance to truly contribute with your expertise? Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and have been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide for more than 50 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents and distributors in more than 50 countries. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., are made using Mycronic 's machines. Mycronic continues to grow in a wide range of industries and the Pattern Generator (PG) division you will belong to has a unique market position as the world's leading supplier of mask writers for the manufacture of advanced photomasks. As Customs Manager, you have an important role in driving the operational work within the customs- and import area for the entire PG division and you are a key player in bringing out the importance of this area within the organization. You will belong to the Production Support & Outbound department currently consisting of 15 people and your closest team of 2 persons which you will work closely with. Due to an upcoming retirement, we are now looking for a replacement who will work with developing this area further. Mycronic's current Customs Manager will remain during your initial period to ensure a smooth transition and help you integrate into your role effectively.
A few words from your future manager
"Hello! My name is Hamouraby Oz, as a manager of our department I strive to create a culture of trust and collaboration, where every team member is encouraged to take initiative and contribute with their ideas. Within the 'Customs' area, we offer a diverse and competent department who plays a crucial role in the entire supply chain. We work broadly and supportively with a strong service spirit. I strongly believe in a coaching style that enables both short-term solutions and long-term growth in an exciting journey, and I look forward to welcome a driven and positive person who wants to help us shaping our future in customs handling for the entire business area." - Hamouraby Oz, Production Support & Outbound Manager
Work tasks
You will work in a very central role with great opportunities to influence working methods, logistics flows, costs and how the area develops, both in the short and long term. You collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders such as R&D, purchasing, the legal department and subsidiaries in Eastern Asia and the US, as well as external stakeholders and you will both participate in and run meetings with them.
Furthermore, you will...
• Follow up on deviations, collect data and ensure correct declaration of products
• Support the global trade and logistics team on customs and classification matters
• Be responsible for the contact with external customs specialists and escalate if agreements are not followed
• Develop and maintain the customs process in Mycronic's management systems
• Stay up to date with news within the import- and customs area
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal competencies and your interest in the position and Mycronic as a company. We see that you both understand and are driven to develop how Mycronic works with deviations, are good at delegating and pushing for change. You have an organized way of working, do not hesitate to navigate between different stakeholders and are pedagogical in your communication.
Furthermore, you have...
• A post-secondary education in, for example, logistics, finance, purchasing or similar
• Several years of work experience with deviation and classification of articles
• Experience of working with authorities
• Very good knowledge in both Swedish and English since both languages are used in your daily work
We see it as a merit if you have...
• Deep knowledge especially in section XVI (Chapter 84-85) and section XVIII (Chapter 90)
• Experience with special cases within the tariff and classification area (e.g. dealing with misclassifications)
• Experience with the application process for classification for binding tariff information (BTI) and validate BTI
• Experience of working with free trade agreements/origin calculation
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality- and problem-solving test
• In depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking and decision
Other information
• Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/
