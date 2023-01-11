Customs Documentation Administrator
2023-01-11
Company Description
WHO ARE WE
Customs Operation Support Centre Europe/Africa (COSC EA) in Älmhult, Sweden consists of approx. 45 co-workers. Our assignment is to secure a well-functioning import and/or export process for more than 30 countries in the region, on different levels of details. We give daily support and coordination in customs related topics within legal matters, goods flow and IT-knowledge to secure availability, affordability and ensure compliance.
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As Customs Documentation Administrator, the main assignment is to secure efficient and effective handling of incoming customs documents and certificates. This means registrate certificates in our digital customs solution to enable the lowest duty possible for cross-border activities in 11 countries in the region. We handle both original documents delivered via post, documents via e-mail and downloading documents from a digital document archive solution. You will control and investigate various issues to secure compliance in every certificate according to countries legislations and free trade agreements. You will also contribute to the development of how we work and reaching our goals within the department.
DECLARE EVERYTHING - IN TIME - CORRECT - IN COMPLIANCE
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
You have plenty of energy and are curious to learn and we see that you are a person that is driven and dares to challenge both yourself and people around you. You have a logical mind and understands different IT solutions and digital connections quickly. You are also comfortable working with repetitive tasks, due to this is a big part of the assignment in this role.
You are a service-minded person with a clear and respectful way of communicating.
You are motivated by working in a routine-based environment with high pace.
You enjoy working in a structured way both on your own, within the team.
You have the ability to create good relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
You have a solution-oriented mindset and see challenges as opportunities
You can prioritize your work to deliver assignments with high quality
You can analyze with focus on details and follow up on relevant goals and deviations.
YOU SHOULD BE
Comfortable with working and navigating in digital IT solutions
Familiar with Microsoft Office tools, preferably deeper knowledge in Excel
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Have a work Permit in Sweden
WE BELIEVE THAT YOU HAVE
Experience/Education within the field of customs and import operation, logistics and/or supply chain
IKEA Culture & Values close to heart
Basic knowledge in Swedish
Additional information
Please note this is a temporary assignment from 1st of March 2023 to 4th of April 2024.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment specialist Olivia Swärd, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions about the role please contact Hiring manager Marcus Rikardsson, Marcus.rikardsson@inter.ikea.com
. We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 26th of January 2023. We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply!
